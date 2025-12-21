Lions' Week 16 Depth Chart Features Much Needed OL Return

The Detroit Lions have a big showdown waiting for them Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they stand to get a much-needed boost to their offensive line based on recent roster moves.

Here's a breakdown of the Lions' depth chart heading into their matchup with the Steelers on Sunday.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Kyle Allen

The Lions will need Goff to be at his most efficient Sunday against Pittsburgh's defense.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: David Montgomery

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

The recent snap counts have shown the Lions' devotion to Gibbs, who is one of the most dynamic backs in the league. Montgomery has seen a decreasing workload over the last several weeks, but the Lions have remained confident in him and at some point his presence could come up big.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett

TeSlaa continued to get a consistent, heavy workload even as Raymond returned from injury last week. It's safe to say that this could continue in the coming weeks, even though TeSlaa hasn't gotten a wide array of targets. St. Brown and Williams both had explosive games last week and more of the same is expected this week.

Tight end

Starter: Shane Zylstra

Backup: Anthony Firkser

Reserve: Giovanni Ricci (Practice squad elevation)

Inactive: Sam LaPorta (injured reserve), Brock Wright (injured reserve)

The Lions leaned on Zylstra to play a heavy workload last week in his return from injured reserve, and as the most familiar option to the offense he could once again play starter snaps in Week 16. Detroit played Ricci for 12 games in his first game as an elevation last week, and evidently wanted another look this week.

Offensive line

Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, Shoulder), Christian Mahogany (LG, Questionable, Fibula), Kingsley Eguakun (C, Practice squad elevation), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)

Backups: Dan Skipper (OT), Kayode Awosika (G), Graham Glasgow (C/G, Questionable, Knee), Trystan Colon (C/G, Questionable, Wrist), Michael Niese (G), Miles Frazier (G/T)

Inactive: Giovanni Manu (injured reserve), Colby Sorsdal (injured reserve), Jamarco Jones (injured reserve)

With Glasgow being added to the injury report mid-week and not practicing the final two days, the elevation of Eguakun could be an indication that the veteran could miss Sunday's game. After Colon started the last two games at guard and struggled, I'm predicting that Eguakun could get a look as the first-team center after lingering on the team's practice squad for most of the last two seasons.

Defensive line

Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T)

Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams

Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo

Inactive: Levi Onwuzurike (Reserve/PUP)

Not much has changed on the defensive line, as the group has managed to remain healthy for much of the year. Reader and Lopez have complimented one another at a high level, with Lopez notching another sack last week. Williams has also earned a high rep count as he nears the end of his first NFL regular season.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport

Backups: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat

Inactive: Josh Paschal (NFI)

After a three-sack game in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, Muhammad was used rotationally and played less snaps than Davenport. Expect those two to once again trade snaps throughout Sunday's game opposite Hutchinson.

Linebackers

Starters: Alex Anzalone (WILL), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Derrick Barnes (SAM)

Backups: Trevor Nowaske, Malcolm Rodriguez, Grant Stuard

Inactive: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)

The Lions' top three linebackers have been every-down mainstays for most of the regular season, with any rotational snaps coming at the expense of Barnes. It'll be interesting to monitor how Rodriguez is used over the final three regular season games, as he's in the final year of his rookie contract.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin

Backups: Amik Robertson (Questionable, Hand), Khalil Dorsey

Reserves: Arthur Maulet, Nick Whiteside

Inactive: Terrion Arnold (injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)

With Robertson questionable due to a hand injury, it could be at the very least a rotation between he and Ya-Sin. When Robertson went down for a play against the Rams, he was replaced by Dorsey not Maulet. Robertson was limited throughout the week of practice and could still find his way into the starting lineup.

Safeties

Starters: Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper

Backups: Jalen Mills, Daniel Thomas

Inactive: Brian Branch (injured reserve), Kerby Joseph (injured reserve), Dan Jackson (injured reserve)

Harper was not listed with a designation on the final injury report and appears to be in line to play on Sunday. He'd likely pair with Maddox, with MIlls and Thomas available rotationally. Last week, the Lions elevated Erick Hallett to start, but with Harper back the Lions didn't feel the need to add any to the mix.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten

Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors

Punt returner: Kalif Raymond

No changes here, as Kennedy is expected to remain in the kick returner role while Raymond handles punts. Bates has had bouts of inconsistency this season, and missed his sixth field goal of the season last week.

