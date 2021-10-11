Jared Goff Leads NFL in Fumbles

Detroit Lions quarterback is one fumble shy of his total number from 2020.

Quarterback Jared Goff fell out of favor with the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff for a variety of reasons.

Among them was his propensity to fumble the football at inopportune times.

After another disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the road, Goff leads the National Football League in fumbles.

With the game tied at 3-3, Detroit found their way near the red zone, at the Vikings 23-yard line.

Rookie Penei Sewell, who battled an ankle injury during practice last week, got beat by ex-Lions defensive lineman Everson Griffen. Goff lost the football and the Vikings were able to recover, ending a potential scoring drive.

"That’ll certainly be something that we look at, cause it has, it’s killed us a couple weeks in a row. Whether we’ve got to, it could be as simple as trimming the calls back a little bit to where it’s a little bit more mainstream and to the point: Quick, easy, I see it in my head, we get lined up," head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "It’s just a little less, maybe moving parts if you will. Maybe that’s where we can help a little bit, so we’ll look at everything with it, but it's hurts us."

"Obviously, need to limit them, they need to go away. Right?," Goff told reporters. "But, I need to keep playing aggressively, like I always have and not allow things that may happen my way or their way, whatever it may be, affect the way that I play each play."

Detroit's new signal-caller is just one fumble shy of his 2020 total through the first five games of his tenure in Motown .

In Goff's last 36 regular season appearances, he has committed 45 turnovers. This season, he has lost four of six fumbles, and the 26-year-old quarterback also tossed his third interception against the Vikings.