Lions Franchise Quarterback Listed as Dark Horse MVP Candidate
Detroit Lions quarterback should still have a lot to prove entering the 2025 NFL season.
After a letdown performance against the Washington Commanders in the postseason, Detroit's franchise quarterback has been focused and driven to make another deep playoff push.
In a recent list of dark horse NFL MVP candidates, the 30 year-old was included, along with Ja'Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, Travis Hunter, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield and C.J. Stroud.
As NFL columnist Judy Battista explained, "He got third-, fourth- and fifth-place votes in 2024. Detroit has a new play-caller in John Morton, who has already said he doesn't plan to change much for one of the most complete, explosive offenses in the game. Still, after the free-agent exit of Kevin Zeitler and the sudden retirement of Frank Ragnow, the team must resettle the interior of the offensive line, which was one of the best units in the league in 2024. If the Lions win like they did last season, Goff will almost certainly again deserve serious consideration."
Quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell indicated Goff does not have much more to prove in his career.
The former No. 1 overall pick has resurrected his career in Detroit and is now in search of the elusive Lombardi Trophy.
The loss of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson should not set Detroit's offense back too far, as both Dan Campbell and John Morton have had a strong imprint on the offense.
Goff is entering his 10th NFL season and fifth with the Lions.