All Lions

Lions Franchise Quarterback Listed as Dark Horse MVP Candidate

Why Jared Goff should be in the conversation again for league MVP.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) practices during OTAs at team's Performance Center in Allen Park
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) practices during OTAs at team's Performance Center in Allen Park / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions quarterback should still have a lot to prove entering the 2025 NFL season.

After a letdown performance against the Washington Commanders in the postseason, Detroit's franchise quarterback has been focused and driven to make another deep playoff push.

In a recent list of dark horse NFL MVP candidates, the 30 year-old was included, along with Ja'Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, Travis Hunter, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield and C.J. Stroud.

As NFL columnist Judy Battista explained, "He got third-, fourth- and fifth-place votes in 2024. Detroit has a new play-caller in John Morton, who has already said he doesn't plan to change much for one of the most complete, explosive offenses in the game. Still, after the free-agent exit of Kevin Zeitler and the sudden retirement of Frank Ragnow, the team must resettle the interior of the offensive line, which was one of the best units in the league in 2024. If the Lions win like they did last season, Goff will almost certainly again deserve serious consideration."

Quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell indicated Goff does not have much more to prove in his career.

The former No. 1 overall pick has resurrected his career in Detroit and is now in search of the elusive Lombardi Trophy.

The loss of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson should not set Detroit's offense back too far, as both Dan Campbell and John Morton have had a strong imprint on the offense.

Goff is entering his 10th NFL season and fifth with the Lions.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News