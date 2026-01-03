Part 1: What I Have Learned So Far From Lions Quarterback Hunting

The fanbase of the Detroit Lions just absolutely loves their traditional, pocket-passer running their offense.

This writer just has never been that attached to the signal-caller. With an organization that has never won anything, and has only won a couple of playoff games, there is not much fear in quickly moving on.

6-10, 8-9, 0-16, 4-12, 9-8. All these records are meaningless.

The Super Bowl mantle remains empty.

General manger Brad Holmes never viewed Jared Goff as a bridge quarterback.

In January 2023, he shared with local reporters, "I think it's a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better at quarterback in this league," Holmes said. "I think what Jared has done this year, he captained the ship of a top-three offense and I want to say he was top-10 statistically in most of the passing categories. And again, you know how we approach the draft, like, we're never going to turn down a good football player.

"So, if it's a football player we really love, I mean, we're going to make sure every stone is unturned, but I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us."

Goff can captain the ship to a lot of wins, and maybe even a Super Bowl victory. But, as we have seen with the team regressing, the team needs their plan to have a lot of things go right.

Injury luck. Nope.

Consistent long-term success drafting. Nope.

Continuity. Nope.

This week, content creators and sports radio hosts have discovered that no organization has won a Super Bowl, if the head coach and starting quarterback did not accomplish that goal within the first five years.

Hell, the Lions still gave Matthew Stafford another contract extension after eight years leading the offense. Yes, eight years and the organization still had faith.

I'm so happy Lions fans got to sit back and watch Stafford win a ring with the Los Angeles Rams. That only served to anger me much, much more.

It is starting to feel the Lions' fanbase is willing to give Goff 15 years to win one.

Without knowing the five-year rule, my natural instincts made me even more skeptical it would happen with Goff and Dan Campbell together.

Goff should be the captain of the ship for the next few seasons. But, it is time for the organization to realistically add someone to the roster who could develop and eventually take his job.

It would only serve to also improve Goff as a player, to have someone over his shoulder who could come in and operate.

So, the natural response fans have online is, 'Okay, who would you replace Goff with?' Great question.

I am going to try and answer that question. I am not going to sit back and accept anything.

Here are my early thoughts on the quarterback hunting journey.

My criteria: Winners on the field, athletic, can sling the football, taller, can learn and adapt quickly, can be coached, have media saavy and are very engaging speakers.

Given the Bucs situation, is it time for Brad Holmes to copy Rams Les Snead?



---Detroit would acquire QB Baker Mayfield



Bucs get Goff, a 2026 fourth-round pick and first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) December 28, 2025

Fans don't want to trade Goff for Baker Mayfield

Well, replicating the Rams deal to Detroit did not go over well with fans. Now, I am aware the fans in Detroit love their draft picks like they love their close family members.

Ship two first-rounders to the Bucs? What?

I do love when my ideas get mislabeled as clickbait. Sports are fascinating, and I have the ability to think far, far, far outside the norm.

Why talk about the quarterback position? We're good! (I just had to, sorry)

That did not go over well, but served to sort of gauge the level of attachment to Goff.

Fans are willing to make a deal. But only for Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson. Goff does have a no-trade clause, but most players would waive that, if the organization let them know what the plan would be.

See the bench? Sit there until we talk business.

Quarterback play is regressing and regressing badly

Holmes was right in a sense.

He must have sat back and watched Bryce Underwood under center for the Michigan Wolverines and chuckled. This is what $2 million pays for? His fundamentals are simply atrocious.

It is not easy to find quarterbacks who will be successful in the NFL. College coaches should be ashaed of themselves for not preparing young quarterbacks to play at the next level.

My opinion is now that not one single quarterback should hit the field before the age of 25 or 26. They must sit behind a veteran and grow up, learn the game and how to handle all aspects of the position.

Whoever I suggest in the coming months will not be expected to hit the field. A proper NFL quarterback room should feature a starter, a veteran backup in their 30's and a young prospect that is simply there on the roster to learn, grow, watch film and ask questions.

Fans in Detroit are loyal

The mission is tough. Goff won playoff games. That is certainly better than what Stafford or anyone else accomplished.

After getting dismissed from the Rams, Lions' fans and NFL fans should relate to and get behind a player of Goff's makeup.

He is certainly a gritty, tough and durable leader.

But my mind always goes to there are better athletes than can handle the position better. Defensive ends are bigger, stronger and even faster. Some can sack a quarterback in less than 2.5 seconds.

You would not know that in Detroit, because the team does not believe yet in speedy edge rushers. But they will soon, trust me.

The next wave of NFL quarterbacks must be able to extend plays. It is just that simple.

I am currently watching quarterback film and messaging scouts. That is were I am at now in the process.

