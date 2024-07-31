Observations: Lions Players Making Names for Themselves
The Detroit Lions have plenty of optimism about the direction of their team early in training camp.
One of the big reasons why the team feels good about its offense is the fact that the group returns four starters up front. One of them is Taylor Decker, who recently inked a three-year extension to remain with the organization through the 2027 season.
Because the unit has been largely intact for the last three seasons, Detroit has the benefit of familiarity within the group. This has led to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson being able to implement unique schemes, which the line takes pride in executing.
"I think being able to be multiple, we can do a lot of things well and our coaches ask us to do a lot of things well," Decker said during an appearance on Lions' flagship radio. "Whether it's gonna be pin-and-pull schemes, wide zone, tight zone, we're gonna run one-back power, two-back power. Okay, we're gonna get our guys out in the screen. We're gonna get you leading a tunnel screen from the slot receiver. They ask us to do a lot of things and I think we take a lot of pride in being able to do a lot of things well. That just gives Ben an advantage when he's calling the plays because, 'What are they gonna run? We don't know what they're gonna run because they do everything.' Week to week it might change and it might be a smaller package, but that's the big thing we hang our hat on is being able to be good at a lot of things."
Participation
The Lions welcomed back wide receiver Jalon Calhoun after the undrafted rookie missed practice Tuesday.
With Wednesday's practice being a "jog through," per Dan Campbell, several veterans appeared to have the day off. Among those not participating were Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler. Running back Zonovan Knight also remained out after missing Tuesday.
With multiple offensive linemen out, the Lions' replacement offensive line consisted of Michael Niese at center, Kayode Awosika and Ike Boettger at guard and Dan Skipper and Penei Sewell at tackle. With Decker out, Sewell played left tackle and Skipper lined up on the right.
The Lions took part in a lighter, more mental focused practice Wednesday ahead of two more intense practices to end the week.
"I think Dan's got a great monitor when it comes to that," said Aidan Hutchinson. "We have these green days and these red days. We all know that these red days are gonna be, we're gonna have live periods, we're gonna be hitting, there's gonna be some s**t-talking. It gives us a little outlet that we can kind of mentally prepare for the week. He's always been great with that."
Impact of Cominsky injury
With defensive end John Cominsky out for the foreseeable future, the Lions have several options to replace him on the defensive line in run downs. Among the options coordinator Aaron Glenn has are Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike and James Houston.
On the defensive line Wednesday, the front-four consisted of Marcus Davenport, Brodric Martin, Onwuzurike and Paschal.
Houston is expected to attempt to take on a workload as the SAM linebacker, so proving himself in run situations will be important throughout camp and the preseason.
The defensive line, as a whole, has taken on a new energy under defensive line coach Terrell Williams. The veteran coach has a strong reputation in league circles and is already making a strong impact on the unit.
Betts dialing it back
Dan Campbell praised Mathieu Betts in the spring for his versatility, which led the team to explore possibilities playing him at the SAM linebacker position. The nuances of that spot require players to complete a number of different tasks.
However, the complexities of the position may have, in hindsight, too much to throw at the newcomer early in camp. As a result, the Lions plan to ease him back into that role and lighten the load.
"Betts had a good spring and we were excited to see him at the SAM position. That was not what we first thought of with him, it was more of the edge, rush defensive end," Campbell said. "So we threw a lot at him at the SAM. He started off pretty good, and man, there's a lot in there. As the install goes, it's a new position. I think he's just playing a little bit slower than we would like. So we're gonna take some of that off his plate before we start him back up in there a little bit and just let him get his feet back under him. I can't say that I'm surprised with that. It is, it's just totally new. He's a good athlete out in space. He's working at it, he's getting better. We're gonna dial a little bit back and get him to where he gets his confidence back up."
Green needs to show more
In Detroit's crowded wide receiver battle, the Lions have had several options come to the forefront to be the third option. Early in camp, players such as Daurice Fountain, Kalif Raymond, Kaden Davis and Maurice Alexander have each popped with steady days.
Meanwhile, 2023 seventh-round pick Antoine Green has struggled to stand out amidst the competition. The North Carolina product made the roster last season after a strong showing in the preseason, but had just one catch last season.
Now, Green must work to establish himself in the battle for the final roster spots at the position. Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones are more established options, while Fountain, Davis and Alexander have worked their way into potential increased roles with steady contributions.
Jake Bates Q&A
Lions On SI: How have you felt about the start of camp to this point?
Jake Bates: "Good, just getting more comfortable. Operation's been really good. I have great people working with me, great coaching staff so it's been good."
Lions On SI: What was your reaction to Michael Badgley's injury?
J.B.: "Yeah, I mean you never want to see someone go down. As an athlete, put the competition aside, there's a human element to it. My thoughts and my prayers have been with Badgley and his family. He was nothing but good to me so I wish him the best and a speedy recovery."
Lions On SI: How do you approach kicking during live reps?
J.B.: "Just take it one at a time. Don't think too far in advance and if something goes wrong, don't think about the past. Just one at a time, keep walking forward and keep making strides, getting better every day."
Lions On SI: What's your strategy for bouncing back from missed kicks?
J.B.: "Just not dwelling on it. It happened, it's in the past and go make your next one. Go 1-for-1, that's a big thing, make your next kick. Your last kick can't matter, no matter what. Make or miss, you have to let it go and attack the next one."
Lions On SI: With all the fans attending practice, what's it been like to kick in front of the passionate crowd?
J.B.: "It's awesome, man. It's crazy that all these people are coming out just to watch practice. It's awesome to be here, it's an environment that's just awesome. The culture that this coaching staff has built and the excitement around the city is awesome and I'm just happy to be a part of it."
Quick hits
1.) Even with the dialed back nature of practice, the defense was still bringing the energy. Brian Branch broke up an early pass intended for Green, a sign of a larger effort made by the defense to still get their hands on the ball despite less contact.
2.) Hendon Hooker had a pass tipped and the following fell incomplete. He was also working on tempo within the offense at points during practice.
3.) At the end of practice, several members of the defensive line all took scooters off the practice field.
4.) Justin Rogers, founder of Detroit Football Network, took an ice bath while conducting an interview after practice concluded.
5.) Officials made an appearance at practice as the Lions continue preparations for joint practices with the Giants next week.