Which Lions 2025 Games Should Be in Primetime?
The Detroit Lions have become one of the NFL's top attractions for primetime as they've risen to contender status over the past two seasons.
Last year, the Lions played in primetime games five times along with their Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears. In addition to the annual Thanksgiving showdown, the Lions are likely to be featured in nationally televised games multiple times in 2025.
With a loaded schedule filled with playoff opponents in 2025, here are five games that the Lions could play in primetime this season.
Philadelphia Eagles (Away)
The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, which will make them one of the league's best primetime draws. They'll host the season-opening game, and perhaps the league will consider putting Detroit on this stage for the second time in three years.
Even if the Lions don't match up against the Eagles to open the year, there's a good case for this game to be in primetime. These teams were the two best in the NFC a season ago, and return a large number of their respective playmakers.
Slowing the run game headlined by Saquon Barkley will be no easy task for the Lions' defense, but Detroit has an exceptional run game of its own. In a game that will be played outdoors, potentially in rough weather depending on the time of year, this will be an old-fashioned physical showdown between two of the league's toughest teams.
Chicago Bears (Home)
The Lions' home schedule isn't as loaded as the road schedule, so if they're to play a primetime home game it could be against a divisional opponent. With the Bears hiring former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach, his return to Ford Field could be an enticing addition to the primetime slate for schedule makers.
Chicago has plenty of buzz after a strong offseason in which it overhauled its offensive line. Additionally, the Bears added Luther Burden III to an already talented group of wide receivers. With a new-look offensive line and a solid group of playmakers, Caleb Williams is set up for success in his second season.
The Lions played both of the other NFC North teams in primetime a season ago. Now, with the added storyline of Johnson facing off against his former boss, this matchup could be an ideal one for the bright lights of primetime.
Washington Commanders (Away)
The Commanders ended the Lions' season last year in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. This means Detroit will be looking for revenge when they travel out east at some point this year.
Washington's season came to an end one game short of the Super Bowl, but there is a lot of optimism surrounding a group led by second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. The LSU product earned Rookie of the Year and won two road playoff games last year, so expectations for him are high in 2025.
In addition to being a playoff rematch, this matchup could be one that carries hefty implications for seeding if played late in the year. If it's scheduled early, the pain felt in the upset playoff loss will be fresh for the Lions and could add plenty of motivation.
Pittsburgh Steelers (Home)
The Steelers have been one of the most intriguing teams to follow this offseason, as they have made multiple big trades. First, they traded for Seattle's DK Metcalf. On Wednesday, the team made another move by sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.
Pittsburgh's defense is loaded with talent, headlined by defensive end T.J. Watt. Though the offense lacks some firepower with questions at the quarterback position, the Steelers have traditionally had a solid run game that will challenge the Lions' defense.
An interesting subplot that could develop with this game specifically is the Aaron Rodgers situation. The veteran quarterback, who tormented the Lions for a large portion of his time with the Packers, remains linked to the Steelers. If he does eventually sign with Pittsburgh, his return to Detroit would make for plenty of excitement.
Kansas City Chiefs (Away)
The Chiefs were denied in their quest for a three-peat, but their veteran core returns in 2025 hoping to once again make a run at the Lombardi Trophy. The Lions won in their last trip to Arrowhead Stadium two seasons ago in a game that was played to open the 2023 campaign.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes have had some epic showdowns over the years, and with both having plenty of playmakers around them this year, there could be another on deck in 2025.
The Chiefs and Lions are among the league's biggest contenders, and this showdown promises to be an exciting one.