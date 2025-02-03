Jared Goff Shares Initial Thoughts on New Lions OC John Morton

"I was joking with him, I wish he didn't have to be in our division so I didn't have to try and beat him twice a year."@Lions QB Jared Goff discussed how they rebound after the playoff loss & Bears HC Ben Johnson.



📻 https://t.co/xbd7JNuKgv#Lions | #OnePride | #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/imDaFMnIIq