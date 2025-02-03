Jared Goff Shares Initial Thoughts on New Lions OC John Morton
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named the Pro Bowl's most valuable offensive player, after he completed 10 passes on 11 attempts for 126 yards and three touchdowns to help Eli Manning and the NFC earn their third-consecutive win.
During the annual festivities, the veteran signal-caller shared with SiriusXM his initial thoughts on the Lions adding John Morton to be the team's next offensive coordinator.
“We were together in 2022, he was an assistant on our staff, and has done it before. He’s been a coordinator before, has a lot of experience in our league, been around a lot of great coaches," Goff explained. "I’m excited to work with him and see where we can go.”
The 30-year-old was also asked about Ben Johnson departing to become the Chicago Bears' next head coach. During their time working together, Goff enjoyed some of the best statistical success in his NFL tenure.
“He’s a hell of a coach. He’s a guy that’s made a ton of difference in my career. I’m obviously a big fan of his. I was joking with him. I wish he didn’t have to be in our division, so I didn’t have to try to beat him twice a year," Goff said. "But no, he’s going to do a great job. Hopefully, not too good, though, with us being in the division together. But, I’ll always be a fan of his, and we’ll always have a good relationship.”
Lions outbid for Jaguars tight ends coach
Detroit still has a vacancy for their tight ends coach after Steve Heiden departed to join the New York Jets coaching staff.
Recently, Detroit inquired about Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach Richard Angulo.
Unfortunately, Jacksonville made the decision to offer Angulo a new new multi-year contract extension that will keep the assistant coach with the Jaguars for the foreseeable future.