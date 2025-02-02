Roundtable: Reaction to Detroit Lions' Coordinator Hires
1.) What is your reaction to Lions’ coordinator hires?
Christian Booher: I think the Lions made the right call to promote Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. He worked closely with Aaron Glenn and will bring some continuity to the unit, and he checks all the boxes from a leadership perspective. He seems to have the backing of the defense, and is closely aligned with Campbell.
While John Morton’s first NFL stint as a coordinator didn’t pan out great, I’m very intrigued by the hire. He was instrumental behind the scenes in installing the Lions’ offensive scheme according to many, so he seems to be a solid fit. I like the external hire, as he should bring some concepts to Dan Campbell’s overall scheme. Campbell’s an offensive mind and will likely be very hands-on, so he and Morton should have a strong partnership. I’m excited to see how both hires pan out, especially in a year where expectations will be so high for the Lions.
Vito Chirco: They weren't sexy, big-name hires (John Morton as OC and Kelvin Sheppard as DC). But, at first glance, they were the right hires, and will allow both sides of the ball to remain competitive. And with some additions to the defensive side, hopefully Sheppard will help the defense take the next step and enable the Lions to make a deeper run in the playoffs next season.
2.) Do you think the Lions’ offense will drastically change?
Booher: I do not think drastic changes are on the horizon. Campbell spoke in his final press conference about wanting continuity with the team’s philosophy, and Morton has previously worked with the organization. In addition, he’s also spent time with Campbell’s mentor, Sean Payton. I think Detroit’s offense will look quite similar in 2025.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see some new packages or schematic elements, but I think at its core the Lions’ offense will be the same. Campbell is an offensive mind and will always be hands-on, while Morton can bring new elements. It’s intriguing, but the base will remain the same in my opinion.
Chirco: I do not. John Morton was a senior offensive assistant when Ben Johnson rose to power as offensive coordinator in 2022. And from everything you read about the two, they are very like-minded and are basically cut from the same cloth. In fact, Morton influenced a lot of what Johnson did in his first season as an offensive play-caller. So, I envision Morton sticking with a majority of the same schemes, enabling Detroit's offense to continue humming headed into the 2025 season.
3.) Do you trust Jared Goff?
Booher: At this moment, yes. I think Goff has done a lot of good things and is very capable of doing many more for the organization. That said, this upcoming season will be a big one. He’ll have a new coordinator, which allows him the opportunity to show that his success was not simply the result of working in Ben Johnson’s system.
Goff’s flaws were exposed in the postseason, but he’s been to a Super Bowl and took the Lions to the precipice of their first appearance in 2023. I’m not ready to move on, but now that his hefty contract extension will kick in the expectations for him should be high.
Chirco: I do trust him as a high-level game manager (despite his four-turnover performance in Detroit's divisional-round playoff loss). Now, is he elite? No. But, what does that even mean nowadays anyways?
At the end of the day, I trust that Goff – with how Detroit's offense is presently structured – is good enough to lead the Lions to the Super Bowl. And that is all that matters.
Offseason Buzz: Is QB Hendon Hooker Still Valued by Detroit Lions?
4.) Who impressed you at the Senior Bowl?
Booher: Marshall EDGE defender Mike Green was a big winner of the early part of the combine. He didn’t wind up playing the game because of how strongly he performed in the practice settings, which was a huge win for his draft stock. He should be a favorite for the Lions in the first round, but there’s no guarantee he even gets to the 28th overall pick after such a strong showing.
TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was also one of the top stories from the Senior Bowl. After tragically losing his brother, Bech was named the game’s MVP and caught the game-winning touchdown. He’s an intriguing wide receiver with size and speed, and made a few eye-popping catches in the game. He’s a prospect worth monitoring with Detroit’s need for young receiver depth.
Chirco: I'm going to go with Marshall EDGE Mike Green and Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Green is a realistic target for the Lions at No. 28 overall, and displayed some high-end speed and the ability to win one-on-one in a variety of ways during the week of practices in Mobile.
Additionally, Hairston looked like a top-flight cover corner at the Senior Bowl. He'd be a welcomed addition to Detroit's cornerbacks group.
5.) Will you watch the Super Bowl?
Booher: It'll pain me to watch the game that the Lions seemed destined to play in, however I will do it. As a fan of the sport in general, it would be hard for me to tune out the biggest game of the year. While it’ll sting a bit that the Lions are not in the game itself, it should be a solid game. It’ll also be the last time to watch NFL football until the preseason in August, so it’s best to enjoy the final game we have left on the schedule this season.
Chirco: Absolutely. I'll never be mistaken for a fan of either team, and I really wish the Bills would've knocked off the Chiefs (and I feel like Josh Allen and Buffalo got robbed a bit). But, I'll still be watching. And, I bet that 99.9 percent of the Lions fans saying they won't watch will be tuning into the “big game” next Sunday, too.