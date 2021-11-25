Report: Jared Goff to Start against Bears

When Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addressed the media this week for his weekly media session, he indicated it would be a game-day decision regarding his availability against the Chicago Bears.

On Wednesday evening, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Goff is set to start at Ford Field, barring any setbacks.

Goff missed the game against the Cleveland Browns, as he suffered a strained oblique against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 27-year-old quarterback expressed that he prides himself on being available to play. Last season, Goff only missed one game due to a thumb injury.

While Goff has not played on Thanksgiving, Detroit's first-year signal-caller shared what activities he participated in during his childhood.

“I think back to when I was really little, we’d go out and get muddy on the field and I was probably 12 years old and go out and run around and do the little Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl," Goff said. "I think back to all the times that I never played on Thanksgiving, but having practice and just being around the guys thinking about how thankful you are for certain things and football and your teammates and your coaches are absolutely towards the top of that list. So, being around those people on Thanksgiving, being able to share the day with them and then go home and be with your family, it’s always kind of a special time of the year. Mine has always kind of fallen obviously during football season, so it creates that extra thankfulness I guess.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER