Darius Slay Analyzes Detroit Lions Biggest Mistake: They Can't Cover

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay was like many fans of the team during their loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football.

Slay, who retired this past offseason after 13 NFL seasons, watched as the Lions were picked apart by Bryce Young. The Alabama product tore up Detroit's secondary, adding to what has been a litany of struggles over the first four weeks of the season.

The former Lion noted what he feels is the biggest mistake the front office has made over the past few seasons. Carlton Davis, who the Lions acquired in a trade, departed after just one season in free agency as Detroit elected to not re-sign him.

This move has come back to haunt Detroit in the eyes of Slay, as he believes Davis' style was an ideal fit for Detroit's defensive scheme. On a recent appearance on "Woodward Heavyweights," Slay expressed his opinion on a pivotal choice the Lions made.

“Honestly, the biggest mistake I think that the Lions did to that secondary was letting Carlton Davis go. That’s who I felt like was the most complete corner and could’ve been a stamp there since I left there. I feel like Carlton Davis was a guy that fit that scheme. Them guys want to play a lot of man, a lot of matching, and I think Carlton Davis was a great addition to that.”

Leaving Detroit

Slay began his career in Detroit as a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, and blossomed into a Pro Bowl cornerback throughout his time in Detroit.

He quickly became a well-loved figure in Detroit, as he provided stable cornerback play that the fan base is currently yearning for. However, a rocky relationship with then-head coach Matt Patricia ultimately pushed him out as he was traded to Philadelphia.

With the Eagles, Slay ultimately won a Super Bowl ring and enjoyed plenty of success. Still, he expressed his appreciation for his time in Motown.

“I always wanted to stay in Detroit. But thankfully, I did go to Philadelphia and won a championship," Slay said. "I’m loving it, I loved that part of my life, I am not lying. I always wanted to spend the rest of my career in Detroit, but I’m damn sure thankful that I went to an organization that really appreciated what I brought to the table and it shows. That’s why I’ve got a lot of love in Philly."

Slay admitted he'd consider exiting retirement for the right price, but noted that he feels comfortable with his current situation post-NFL career.

"I still work out. I still do my little dues. I train, I stay in great shape," Slay said. "I've got a couple of DBs that I train, high school mostly. I'm still in a groove, but it'd take a nice, pretty, pretty penny to get me to come out of retirement. I can go for real, I can really go. I just chose not to continue because of the fact that I'm good, man. But I can really still go."

Coaching concerns

Detroit's defensive struggles have called the job security of coordinator Kelvin Sheppard into question. Schematically, the Lions seem to be struggling and at times appear out of sorts.

Slay noted that Sheppard is well thought of throughout the league, but ultimately hasn't been able to get the most out of the players at his disposal. When asked what is the defenses identity, Slay noted it is clear the secondary cannot cover opposing wideouts effectively.

"Shep’s a good dude. I played with Shep, he’s known well, I’ve got a lot of respect because he coaches hard, he holds players accountable," Slay said. "I just don’t see them playing complete defense. I see the linebacking corps isn’t in sync with the secondary, and then I see the secondary is trying to play a lot of man but you don’t have man corners at this time. I know Shep still wants to be aggressive, but he needs to address with the players."

The Lions have played a plethora of man-to-man coverage since Campbell became the head coach, first with Aaron Glenn as the coordinator and then now with Sheppard. Yet, Slay believes a switch in philosophy could be more beneficial for the personnel Detroit has at its disposal currently.

"It’s more about the coaches adjusting to what they have. D.J. Reed can play ball, but 60 plays of man, you’re gonna lose. You’re gonna lose some reps like that. I was in a Matt Patricia defense, we played man 85 percent of the time. I lost some, but I won way more than I did. But this group, as a group, is just not a winning group in the back end with that coverage scheme.”