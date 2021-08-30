Cornerback Jeff Okudah Limited at Monday Practice

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has missed three consecutive practices ahead of the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, one thing to pay attention to is the health of cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Last week, he told reporters that he wasn't hurt, but over the past week the second-year defensive back has been limited in practice on three consecutive days.

On Monday, it was observed during the limited portion of time media was allowed to watch practice that Okudah was off to the side working with a member of the team's training staff.

In the offseason, it was revealed that the 22-year-old actually had surgery to repair the non-injured side as a preventative measure, since it is common to tear both sides of the core muscle once an initial tear occurs.

“As I start my rehab, I look forward to putting this behind me and focusing on becoming the best player that I can be,” Okudah tweeted, after successfully undergoing core muscle surgery.

Despite being out of the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts, Okudah noted the coaching staff has been periodically resting him throughout training camp, possibly in an effort to limit his play ahead of a crucial season.

At training camp this summer, he has looked like a different player, as he has looked more comfortable in the Lions' defensive scheme and his footing has drastically improved.

Unfortunately, he fell victim again to getting beat deep against the Steelers Diontae Johnson, reminding everyone of what ailed him all throughout his rookie campaign.

Update on Logan Stenberg's injury

Head coach Dan Campbell updated the injury status of guard Logan Stenberg Monday morning.

"He had a mild MCL," Campbell said. "Just a lower grade sprain. So, he could have finished. If we wanted to just keep him out there, we have done that, but we chose to pull him back out. He's kind of day-to-day right now, but he should be fine."

Campbell added, "I would say this about Logan, he has improved every day. He's gotten a lot better, particularly over the last two-and-a-half weeks. He's really beginning to really come on. He's a young player that's growing and developing. We like where he's going."

Notes

Along with Okudah, wideout Tyrell Williams and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu were observed off to the side working during positional drills.

Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, quarterback Tim Boyle, and guard Logan Stenberg were not spotted at practice.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER