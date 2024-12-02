Burning Question: Do Teams Have Advantage Due to Lions Leak?
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs made a mistake.
Over the weekend, after the Lions defeated the Bears on Thanksgiving, a beat reporter brought to the attention of head coach Dan Campbell a photo had been circulated online of running back Jermar Jefferson.
Unfortunately, the photo, which has now been widely circulated all over social media, featured information pertinent to the offense, including dropback protection calls written on a whiteboard.
Running back Jermar Jefferson spoke to Lions OnSI after practice Sunday and discussed how the unit has addressed the mistake and if the information would provide another team some sort of competitive advantage.
"Not really. It was a mistake. I feel like it was a mistake," said Jefferson. "It hasn't really been talked about. Just as backs, as the players, we've been talking about it. That's about it though."
As of Sunday afternoon, the coaching staff has reportedly not addressed the matter yet with Gibbs, but are expected to.
What makes the Lions one of the most successful teams in the NFL is the locker room polices itself.
As a unit, it was made pretty clear that taking photos and sharing information from meeting rooms is not going to occur moving forward.
Jefferson noted, "Yeah, exactly. Something quick. Yeah, just, 'Don't do it again,' type thing."
The young running back expressed the information that was presented on the whiteboard is modified consistently and the offense doesn't just operate by what was written.
"It changes up every week," said Jefferson. "We don't just go by those protections on the board."
When asked if the information presented, if changed regularly was easy to retain, Jefferson replied, "I've been in the building with this offense for three years. It's pretty easy now, but when I was a rookie it was pretty hard. Now it's just like second nature."
Former Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang called the photo a "nothing burger."
David Bakhtiari, who played in Green Bay from 2013-2023, shared a different opinion online.
"Yikes. This is very damning," the retired lineman shared online. "Plays are pretty universal. It’s the code words they assign and use at the line of scrimmage that is a problem. Going to have to completely revamp new words to assign (no-huddle code words or OTL code words)."
According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Detroit's coaching staff is not angered but disappointed a player who played for Nick Saban at Alabama, and who is considered a "cerebral" individual, would make this type of mistake.
Gibbs is not expected to face on-field disciplinary actions, but the team could lean a little more on Montgomery this week, due to his success against the Packers.
Growth as a player
The 24-year-old has worked diligently on the mental side of the game, making sure he is able to handle the ups and downs of life in the NFL.
"I feel good. Physically, mentally, mentally most part, I feel good," said Jefferson. "And physically, and just emotionally. Everything all around. I feel good, just trying to stay in it.
"I feel like I'm just better, my mind's just better overall, I feel like. I would say physically, just everything. I feel like routes have gotten better, gotten a little neater and just catching the ball."
Playing behind and observing one of the top running back tandems has proved extremely beneficial for the former seventh round pick.
"A lot of progress. They both are great backs," Jefferson said. "They're both very different, but when you put them together, they're perfect. David, he really can do everything. They both can do everything, for real, but David is just a little bigger and Jah is a little faster. That's all."
Being a part of an 11-1 football team has made the grind and long hours enjoyable, as the practice facility has been a positive environment with contagious energy.
"It's lovely. Just the energy around the building is just positive," said Jefferson. "Everybody's emotions, and just when you see people around the building they're just smiling. You can just tell it's going good, and hopefully we'll keep winning."
Jefferson indicated if his name is called, he will be ready to step up and perform in Johnson's offense.
"My own development, I'd say just staying patient," said Jefferson. "Keeping my head close with God, my mentals strong. Whenever my name's called, I'll be ready."