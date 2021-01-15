Jets Announce Robert Saleh Hiring

Robert Saleh has been hired by the New York Jets to become their next head coach.

One of the favorites of Detroit Lions supporters to become the team's next head coach is now officially off the board.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that the N.Y. Jets have agreed in principle to hire former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next head coach -- the 20th head man in franchise history.

According to the Jets' team website, "A native Michigander, Saleh grew up in Dearborn and started at TE for four seasons at Northern Michigan University. Before entering the pro coaching ranks, Saleh extended his Michigan roots with two seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan State and one at Central Michigan before a brief stop at the University of Georgia in 2005 before heading to Houston."

The Jets and Saleh have agreed to a five-year deal.

Since 2017, the 49ers' defense has ranked in the top 10 in yards per game, third-down percentage and defensive efficiency -- all while Saleh has been at the helm as defensive coordinator.

It is expected that Saleh will put together a quality coaching staff with the Jets.

Many pundits expect either Mike LaFleur or Mike McDaniel to wind up being Saleh's offensive coordinator.

Detroit recently announced the hiring of general manager Brad Holmes, and will continue its head coaching search by interviewing Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans.

