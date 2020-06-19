While the Detroit Lions have seemingly improved their roster moderately heading into the 2020 season, there is still an opportunity for the franchise to take a major leap forward by acquiring two high-impact players.

Both safety Jamal Adams and wide receiver Josh Gordon are available to be acquired at a time when Detroit is lacking star power.

Both moves would aid in solidifying an offense and defense that are looking to take the next step.

To general manager Bob Quinn's credit, Detroit has nearly $30 million remaining in cap space.

In an ongoing saga, Adams is again requesting to be traded by the New York Jets.

The disgruntled safety has provided a list of seven teams that he would approve a trade for. It includes:

Ravens

Cowboys

Texans

Chiefs

Eagles

Seahawks

49ers

Gordon applied for league reinstatement Wednesday, after being suspended for the sixth time on Dec. 16 for violating league rules.

He played in 11 combined games a season ago (with the Patriots and Seahawks), including in five contests with Seattle before being suspended. He recorded 426 receiving yards and a lone touchdown on the season.

"Josh had a lapse because of his brother's death. That set him back. But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what's proper, and understand how to manage these issues," Gordon's attorney Adam Kenner said in a statement to NFL Network. "He's installed the right team around him to make sure he's on the right path. He understands he's been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this."

At a closer glance, what does Detroit really have to lose by acquiring two players that could make an immediate impact on a team that hasn't won anything in nearly five decades?

The cost and risk to acquire Adams would be much higher than Gordon, but is well worth it to acquire a player of his caliber.

