Two Players Limited on Lions Week 2 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions released their official Week 2 Thursday injury report.
Left tackle Taylor Decker was the only player who did not participate in the team's second practice in preparation for the Chicago Bears.
Linebacker Jack Campbell, who is is expected to again have an important role in Detroit's defense, returned to practice after missing the team's first practice of the week.
Defensive coordinator Kelvini Sheppard addressed what he saw from the team's linebackers, when it was time to call for pressure or blitzes from the unit he used to oversee.
"You just gave us the stats (team reporter). What were those stats again? We got what, two pressures? Got to be better. Got to be better," said Sheppard. "You get your number called, you’ve got to be better, point-blank period. That’s also been addressed.”
Running back Sione Vaki is trending in the positive direction to be able to suit up against the Chicago Bears.
Prior to practice, offensive coordinator John Morton discussed what has stood out to him about the defense of the Chicago Bears.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is a coach Morton is familiar with, as the veteran defensive coach has previously served on the coaching staff's of the Raiders, Broncos and Saints.
He was the Saints coach for three seasons from 2022-2024.
“Well, I know Dennis Allen, I’ve worked with him before a few times. So, nothing I haven’t seen. Now, they had some injuries, they had some key guys that were out, so they’ll be different," said Morton. "Listen, we’re preparing for everything. I know the way he is, Dan (Campbell) knows the way he is. Dan obviously worked with him. They’ve got some good players, they’re a good defense and Dennis Allen does a great job. He does an awesome job.
"He gets after it blitz package-wise, especially on third down," Morton commented further. "They’re all disciplined. I know that. They hustle. So, the bottom line is just for us, we’ve just got to go execute. That’s all I’m worried about is our guys right now. And we put the emphasis on it the last few days and it'll continue all the way. And then if they don’t like something, we take it out, it’s easy.”
Lions' Week 2 Thursday injury report
LT Taylor Decker -- Shoulder (NP)
RB Sione Vaki -- Hip (LP)
LB Trevor Nowaske -- Elbow (LP)