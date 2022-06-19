Josh Paschal Contract Details Revealed

Here is a deeper look at the contract details of Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal.

The Detroit Lions were finally able to lock up the services of rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal this week.

Just after the conclusion of organized team activities, the team announced Paschal had signed his rookie deal.

Paschal, 22, was the final 2022 Lions draft pick to ink his rookie deal.

According to overthecap.com, it's a four-year, $8,419,466 million contract, which is a predetermined salary slot.

The Lions also have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on the deal for the 2026 season. The decision must be made by May, 2024.

Speaking to reporters after getting drafted, the talented defensive lineman shared how his versatility allows him to be able to adapt quickly to what coaches are looking for.

"Versatility is one of the biggest keys to my game. I move all across the front. I’m not sure right now what (Defensive Line) Coach (Todd) Wash and (Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Aaron) Glenn will have me playing, but whatever it is I’m going to give it my all and I’m very versatile," he said. "Whatever it is, I’ll be able to pick it up.”

Early in his tenure, many are pointing to his leadership skills as a trait that will bond him to his new teammates quite quickly.

"I just think that I’m a relatable guy," Paschal said. "At the end of the day, I love to build relationships with my teammates. I love to be able to lead different guys in different ways as far as some guys -- I believe every person that you lead, you have to have that bond with, but some guys you learn respond best to calling somebody out and some guys respond best to pulling somebody to the side."

Paschal missed mandatory minicamp and the latest organized team activities, as he was rehabbing from a lower extremity ailment.

Here is a closer look at the financial terms of Paschal's rookie contract over the next four NFL seasons, according to Spotrac.

2022

Base salary: $705,000

Signing bonus: $701,482

Dead cap money: $3,862,548

Cap number: $1,406,482

2023

Base salary: $1,056,620

Signing bonus: $701,482

Dead cap money: $3,161,066

Cap number: $1,758,102

2024

Base salary: $1,408,241

Signing bonus: $701,482

Dead cap money: $1,402,964

Cap number: $2,109,723

2025