Josh Paschal Ruled Out Against Titans
The Detroit Lions' defensive line has withstood several injuries throughout the first half of the season.
Both opening night starters, Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, are out for the season with significant injuries. The depth at the position could be tested even more with Josh Paschal missing Sunday's game.
Paschal has not practiced all week while dealing with an illness, and he was officially ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans. He told the team's website that he expects to be ready to go for the team's matchup with Green Bay in Week 9.
Thrust into a starting role after the injury to Davenport in Week 3, Paschal has started two games for the Lions. He has nine tackles and one sack in six appearances this season.
The Lions are thin at the defensive end position without Paschal. The result could be some shifting in personnel, along with larger roles for the other defensive ends on roster, Isaiah Thomas and James Houston.
Thomas is expected to make his Lions debut on Sunday after being inactive last week. He was signed to the active roster off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad ahead of the Week 7 game against the Vikings.
Houston, meanwhile, has been a healthy scratch in three of six games and has played a mostly rotational role.
Detroit may also call upon veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad, who is on the practice squad. Isaac Ukwu is another practice squad option, though he has been elevated twice this season. Per NFL rules, teams are only allowed to elevate a player from the practice squad a maximum of three times during a season.
As for the offense, the Lions will play the first of two games without Jameson Williams as he serves a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.
The Lions will be playing their first home game in nearly a month on Sunday. As a result, there is excitement within the team to take the field in front of their home fans for the first time since Week 4.
“Yeah, man it just feels good to get back in front of our fans, our place, the environment of it, our own home routine," Campbell said. "You get things done here and you’re back at your own place. It’s just – it’s good. There’s a time and a place for everything and sometimes it’s good to go on the road but it does, it feels like it’s been forever so it – I know we’re us, but the players are excited to get back home. Our environment is – this has been building and we have a special environment that not everybody has, so to be able to get back in front of our crowd and apply a little pressure on the opponent, it’s exciting.”
Lions Week 8 Friday injury report
Josh Paschal -- OUT (Illness)
Christian Mahogany -- OUT (Illness)