Where Many Were So Wrong About Jared Goff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has emerged as an early MVP candidate with a hot start.
After sputtering out of the game, Goff has performed at an elite level during the Lions' four-game winning streak. In that span, he has completed 83 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,086 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.
In three of the last four games, he has not thrown an incompletion in the first half.
Derrick, who is the host of Lions Syndicate, joined the Lone Wolves podcast to discuss the ascension of Goff and how he has proven many wrong since a rough first season in 2021.
"As far as Jared Goff is concerned, I watched a lot of Rams games on my other channel as I was kind of following the NFL," Derrick said. "Jared Goff, to me, I don't understand why it was so disliked from the Lions' fan base. I have never, ever turned my back on Jared Goff because I watched this guy with the Rams. I saw what he could do."
Goff was originally acquired by the Lions in a trade that sent former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Derrick noted that some of the original ire drawn by Goff was the result of comparison to what Stafford had previously offered the Lions.
However, Goff has certainly proven many doubters wrong with his performance since 2022, and he has emerged into one of the league's best passers.
"I think he got compared a lot to our old quarterback," Derrick explained. "I think that's the thing for a lot of Detroit Lions fans, 'Oh you can't do this, this guy would do that.' But Jared Goff, man, he's been a winner. It's been amazing to watch the MVP chatter, and oh how good he's doing and this conversation that he's getting as far as the mainstream media."
Goff's performance has drawn national acclaim from pundits. Jon Gruden, who won a Super Bowl as the coach of the Buccaneers and is currently an independent analyst, had high praise for the passer during a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.
“I think Jared Goff is starting to look like Joe Montana to me," Gruden said. "He plays with continuous movement, he completes almost every single pass, he’s tough as hell, he has continuity in the same system. He knows and anticipates what plays are gonna be called. They move the ball around, man. They throw it to the tight end, both backs, they throw it to all these different receivers. They have a real impressive, balanced offense. But I don’t think it’s close, I’ve got Goff way up there on my list.”
The latest Lone Wolves podcast recaps Detroit's hot start to the season, explores Lions history and assesses where the team needs to improve ahead of the trade deadline.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.