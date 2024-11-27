Kalif Raymond Will Be Placed on Injured Reserve
The Detroit Lions were waiting the results of a second opinion prior to making their official decision on injured wideout Kalif Raymond.
On Tuesday, it was reported the veteran wideout would miss at least the next four games, as he is set to be placed on the injured reserve list.
Against the Colts, the 30-year-old injured his foot and could not return to action.
"I’ve always had the most respect for Kalif Raymond. When he went down -- if he’s laying down on the ground for more than five seconds, it’s probably something, not serious, but he’s probably hurting really bad," said Amon-Ra St. Brown. "I’m just glad stuff came back pretty positive for him. I’m excited for him, I know he’ll be back and ready to go for us.”
Who will return punts?
Many supporters were slightly uncomfortable seeing St. Brown, Detroit's star wideout, return punts against the Colts. The All-Pro was thrust into action as the result of Raymond's injury.
MORE: Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Returned Punts Against Colts
When asked at his Tuesday media session if the coaching staff had more ideas regarding who would return punts in Raymond's absence, Detroit's popular head coach referenced using St. Brown again, but in a tone that many read as being sly in his response, knowing the angst many had.
Campbell quipped, “I’m still trying to think about that because part of me says let’s just use (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint again because he is the most reliable, so we may just do that. You know what, we’re going to do that. We’re going to do that.”
Detroit has a couple of internal options on the active roster who could return kicks and punts, including rookie Sione Vaki and Khalil Dorsey.
On the practice squad, Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander and Donovan Peoples-Jones have served in the role in the past.