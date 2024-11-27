Jared Goff 'Thankful' Dan Campbell Did Not Turn Back on Him
The Detroit Lions and Jared Goff's time together got off to a slow start, but they've proved to be a perfect match.
After going 3-13-1 in Goff's first year and starting the second 1-6, the Lions hit their stride and haven't looked back. The result, now a year-and-a half later, is a team that leads the NFC with a 10-1 record.
The team has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and Goff has been in the MVP conversation. Goff came to Detroit after the Los Angeles Rams gave up on him and traded him and several draft picks for Matthew Stafford, and at points he wondered if his new coach Dan Campbell would turn his back on him early in his time with the team.
However, the Lions' leadership has always been vocal in their support of Goff, and the results have been sparkling over the last two seasons.
“I think there were moments where Dan could have turned his back on me,” Goff said, via The Athletic. “He was the head coach on a team that was 0-10-1, and then at the end of the season we were 3-13-1. Could’ve done it then; could’ve done it in the middle of that first season; could’ve done it the next year when we were 1-6 to start. And he never did. And I’m thankful for that."
The Lions' 1-6 start in 2022 caused many to doubt the pairing of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell as GM and head coach, despite it being less than halfway through their second season. However, along with Goff, they got everything turned around and have changed the fortunes fo the franchise, and it's future.
"‘Cause you see it all over the league, where somebody’s head’s got to fall. They were calling for his head. They were calling for Brad’s head," Goff said. "They were calling for my head. And Dan just held the line and said, ‘No, I believe in what we’re doing here, I believe in Jared, I believe in what we have going on, and he’s our guy.’ And here we are.”
Because Goff's story is one of resilience, he has resonated with the fan base. The fans have shown their appreciation for him by chanting his name, which has become a phenomenon. In addition to Lions games, chants of Goff's name can be heard echoing throughout other sporting events, sports bars and just about anywhere a Lions game can be viewed.
And because Goff's story resonates so much with the Lions' fan base, these chants could be continuing long after he decides to retire.
“I think 50 years from now, Jared Goff chants will still be happening," Holly Campbell told The Athletic. "I think it’s just a thing now. And it’s beautiful, because it is about the underdog fighting adversity and coming out on top.”