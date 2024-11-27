What Vikings Signing Daniel Jones Means for Lions
The NFC North has a new quarterback entering the fold.
On Wednesday, reports indicated that former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones is set to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. He will begin on the practice squad. While the Vikings already feature Sam Darnold as the starter, Jones will join the fold as the team looks to keep pace with the division-leading Detroit Lions.
As it stands, the Lions are 10-1 but lead the NFC North by just one game, as the Vikings are 9-2. Minnesota has been fueled by the resurgence of Darnold, who has revived his career in coach Kevin O'Connell's scheme.
Detroit was reported as a team that had interest in adding Jones, but Dan Campbell said the team hadn't discussed the matter of adding him seriously when asked on Tuesday. Now, Jones could be a player the Lions have to scheme for in the regular season finale.
Entering the year, there was expected to be a battle for the starting spot under center between Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy. However, McCarthy suffered a knee injury and underwent season-ending surgery, setting up Darnold as the starter.
Darnold has thrown for 2,717 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year. Now, the Vikings are adding depth with Jones. While he will begin on the practice squad, Jones can be utilized as an elevation and work his way onto the active roster moving forward as the Vikings gear up for the stretch run.
The Lions went into U.S. Bank Stadium earlier in the year and handed Minnesota their first loss of the season. In that game, Darnold threw for 259 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jones projects to be the backup, but Detroit could potentially see the new addition in Week 18 if Darnold were to suffer an injury.
Additionally, Jones' mobility gives him the ability to contribute in certain packages. Because Darnold is not a running threat, utilizing Jones in this fashion could have benefits and make Minnesota's scheme more diverse down the final stretch of the regular season.
Jones was waived by the New York Giants last week as the team transitioned to using Tommy DeVito as the starting quarterback. They were 2-8 with the Duke product as the starter, and he threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
The 2019 first-round pick also has rushed for 2,179 yards in his career, so there's an avenue for him to contribute with his legs. With weapons such as Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones Sr. within Minnesota's offense, it's a good landing situation for the passer for the remainder of the 2024 season.