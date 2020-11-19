Kelly Stafford Struggles Living in 'Dictatorship That We Call Michigan'

The global pandemic has impacted residents of the state of Michigan in a variety of ways.

On one side of the aisle are those that are concerned regarding the vast spread of the coronavirus in recent weeks and are taking efforts to slow the spread down.

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan's governor, announced on Sunday that the state would yet again go into a lockdown that would last for three weeks.

The new restrictions included the cancellation of certain sports and group exercise classes.

Movie theaters and casinos were also required to shut down.

“In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together. Now, we must channel that same energy and join forces again to protect our families, front-line workers, and small businesses," Gov. Whitmer said.

On Thursday, Kelly Stafford took to social media to vent her frustration over the recent shutdown.

"I'm so over it. I'm over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan. I understand there's a pandemic. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there's a vaccine. But, shutting down all these small businesses -- things that people have worked their life for. Shutting them down again is not the answer," Stafford said.

She added, "They will not make it. Once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left."

In the past week, it has been announced that multiple companies have vaccine trials that have shown effectiveness of over 90 percent and could be released to the general public by next spring.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.