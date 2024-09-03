Kelly Stafford Will Not Attend Lions Season Opener
The atmosphere at Ford Field is expected to be rowdy and very energetic for Sunday Night Football.
Fans of the Detroit Lions have been anticipating the start of the 2024 season and another opportunity to spoil the evening of a former member of the roster.
During the Wild Card playoffs last season, supporters of the Lions booed Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly all throughout the game.
Supporters have debated how to treat the veteran quarterback since he decided to request a trade, prior to the start of the 2021 season.
Taylor Decker Expects 'Hostile Environment' for Matthew Stafford's Return
Stafford explained on the latest edition of her "The Morning After" podcast she plans to board a plan after a live show and intends to watch Sunday Night Football on television.
“Sunday Night Football first week is incredible. It’ll be so fun," said Stafford. "That atmosphere is gonna be so crazy again. I could not imagine, actually I could, ‘cause the playoff was just like that. You know it’ll be a good game. There’s just a lot of, not only players that want to win that game, but I would say passion, egos and all the things at play. It’ll be fun, so fun.”
When asked by co-host Hank Winchester if she will be physically in attendance at Ford Field, Stafford expressed, “Physically, I will not. No. I am going to, after our amazing, amazing live show, I am going to hop on a plane and watch it with my daughters.”
Detroit defeated the Rams in the postseason at Ford Field for their first playoff win in decades, 24-23, on their way to the NFC Championship game.