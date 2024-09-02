Lions Taylor Decker Expects 'Hostile Territory' for Stafford's Return
The Detroit Lions again welcome a familiar face to Ford Field, when the Los Angeles Rams visit to open the 2024 season on Sunday Night Football.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who spent 12 season in Motown, was booed mercilessly during his return to Ford Field in last year's Wild Card matchup. The Lions triumphed over the Rams by a point, 24-23, in the first game Stafford played in Detroit as a visitor.
The veteran signal-caller certainly understood why the fans at Ford Field were not on his side given the win-or-go-home nature of the meeting.
It had been decades since the team had won a playoff game and Stafford was viewed as a major obstacle standing in the way of the Lions success.
But Sunday is a regular season game. There has been growing debate regarding how supporters should treat the 36-year-old in his latest trip to Detroit.
Many still have fondness for the grit and toughness displayed by the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback.
Other still remember Stafford walking into a meeting with ownership and requesting to be traded, ending his tenure in Motown and going on to win a Super Bowl with another organization.
Is now the opportunity for fans to showcase their appreciation?
"I have no idea what to expect," said offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who protected Stafford for five seasons after being drafted in 2016. "Knowing our fans, I'm expecting hostile territory for everyone who comes in here. I know Staff is gonna take that in stride as a competitor, I don't think it's gonna bother him one bit. That's just the nature of the business, they want to cheer for their team. Anyone that comes in here is the enemy. We'll see. I could be wrong, but I think it's gonna be hostile territory."
Decker and Frank Ragnow were both starters when Stafford finished his time with the Lions. Drafted in 2017, Ragnow worked very closely with the veteran passer as the starting center. However, the roster as assembled is vastly different from what the Lions had in Stafford's last season.