Kelvin Sheppard Praises 'Pillar' of Detroit Lions Defense
The Detroit Lions' defense has the benefit of featuring one of the most talented safety units in the entire league.
While Kerby Joseph has garnered his fair share of headlines, Brian Branch has also turned heads and made game-changing plays this season.
Against the Chicago Bears, cornerback Terrion Arnold set the edge and allowed Branch to fill the gap, aggressively knocking the football out of running back D'Andre Swift's hands.
One of the points of emphasis this season for the defense was forcing more turnovers beyond just interceptions.
New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard explained this week he still sees the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back having much more room to grow as a player.
"I learned that there's so much growth left with that player. A lot of coaches, to see a player like that and be so excited, that you forget to coach him. I see that there's so much left within that player," said Sheppard. "And when I say a joy to coach, he wants to be coached hard, because that's the right way to coach is hard. He wants that. He comes from that. He grew up in that. It's why you see him ascending every year. Every year, like he gets better. That's not by accident."
Branch is dedicated to his craft, fueled by slipping in the draft and his commitment to reaching his potential.
"The time he's putting in off the field. The level of detail," said Sheppar.d. "The questions he's starting to ask, that he would have never asked his rookie year. ... The time he's putting in with coach Jim O'Neil, who is doing a phenomenal job with those guys. Not just saying, 'I got two All-Pros.' There's still meat on the bone left with that player."
Sheppard made a point to emphasis he views the former second-round pick as one of the pillars of the Lions' defense.
"Make no mistake about it, he is, if not our best, one of the top pillars to this defense. And I want that to be said," said Sheppard. "And we go as far as our pillars take us. And he's one of those. And he's a pivotal piece for me. Each week, week in and week out."
Dan Campbell noted Branch's versatility allows the coaching staff to deploy him in a variety of ways.
"Well look, it makes our job a lot easier, that’s for sure. Makes (Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp’s job and those guys over there because he does have so much versatility," said Campbell. "Bringing it up all the time, he’s a safety that has cover ability like a corner. He can blitz like a linebacker and tackling and filling the gaps, run gaps. There’s so many different things he can do. So, I mean the guy is a major asset for us.”