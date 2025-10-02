Detroit Lions Safety Misses Second Straight Practice
The Detroit Lions could be without safety Kerby Joseph against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The talented safety has missed his second consecutive practice. He is listed on the official injury report this week as dealing with a knee injury.
Since training camp, the talented defender has been dealing with a knee issue. Against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Joseph missed action before returning in the second half.
Avonte Maddox is a veteran the team has grown comfortable relying upon. He filled in when Joseph missed action in Week 4. His versatility has given the coaching staff added comfort, should the team need to call upon him again this week.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone also praised the depth in the secondary, following Detroit's dominant victory over the AFC North squad.
Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday afternoon included Joseph, left tackle Taylor Decker, running back Sione Vaki and linebacker Zach Cunningham.
Cornerback Khalil Dorsey, who missed practice on Wednesday with a concussion, returned to the practice field.
Value of man cover cornerbacks
Detroit has been among the team's that deploy their defensive backs in a high percentage of man coverage.
Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell was asked what was the value of having man cover cornerbacks in Kelvin Sheppard's defense and the possible trickle-down effect it has on the defensive line and safeties.
"Well, when you’re able to play sticky on the backend, we kind of mentioned this, the coverage and rush goes hand-in-hand. The stickier you play, you buy yourself a tick to be able to get to the quarterback," said Campbell. "He may have to hold it, he’s got to make a perfect throw, lot of times what happens is that’s a sack or it’s a sack-fumble, or it’s a tipped ball or it’s an ill-advised throw that turns into a takeaway.
"Now all of a sudden, you start getting takeaways, now the next guy believes he’s going to get a takeaway and well that means we need to play even stickier," Campbell added further. "And there’s this pride that begins to build and it’s -- you believe that’s the way you’re meant to play the game. There’s an aggressive nature to it and it’s nothing comes easy and that’s a style we want to play with. Nothing comes easy if you play against our defense and that’s what we want.”