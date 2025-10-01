'It Just Felt Normal': Lions DL 'Can't Wait' to Return
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill put in so much hard work to rehab from a torn ACL that he felt his very first practice of 2025 was routine.
"It feels great, because of the work we put in here with (Josh) Schuler and (Brett Fischer) Fish and everybody," said McNeill. "And the work I was getting before I came back for that OTA period with (physical therapist) Derek Samuel and everything. The way we work out is, I'd say it's about two to three times harder than practice. So, when I came in, it just felt normal. Today I didn't get that many reps, but I got a good amount of reps and I got to feel how everything felt and it felt great. I wasn't gassed or anything like that. So, everything felt good. We've been putting in work, though, so I expect to feel that way."
When asked, McNeill does not have a set target date to return to action for Dan Campbell's squad. His goal currently is to practice hard and to put enough good tape together to show the coaching staff he can be trusted to produce.
"I'm just taking it day-by-day, practice-by-practice right now. And just putting good film, putting good tape out there to let them know that I'm good to go," said McNeill. "So no, I don't have a target date myself. But, I can't wait till it is."
The former third-round pick recently expressed he felt he was over 90 percent healthy and could be called upon, if the team really needed him. He indicated he has just been "throwing numbers out there," but really feels he has been much more in tune with his body.
"I was just kind of throwing numbers out there, then. But, that's just being in tune with my body. It is just something I've been trying to hone in on and kind of pay attention to more," said McNeill. "As the years have gone on with me being a pro, it's just that's what you have to do, if you want to be good, you have got to be available. So, I had to tune in to what was going on everywhere -- shoulders, chest, knees, hamstrings, everything. That was just me trying to be more professional."
In meeting rooms, the former third-round pick has been enjoying learning from Kacy Rodgers, the team's defensive line coach.
Entering his fifth NFL season, the talented defender expressed the defense has been gaining a deeper knowledge of the entire scheme and how what occurs with the linebackers unit and secondary can be used for additional leverage when battling opposing offenses.
"It hasn't been hard at all. Coach (defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers) Kacy's a teacher. He's a teacher through and through," said McNeill. "It really is not hard to get on the wave that he's running and learning, getting info from him has been the greatest thing. It's been great this year. The meeting rooms, the meetings have been very entertaining. It's been fun with everybody.
"The camaraderie is good and we're learning ball in there. We're learning why we're doing this, what's going on behind us and that stuff. You don't have to take it all in, whatever, but it's just little nuggets here and there."