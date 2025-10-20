Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When the Detroit Lions square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, one of the most pivotal battles will be between Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell and Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White. It’s a matchup which could heavily influence which team emerges with the Week 7 win.
Campbell, the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has come into his own in his third NFL season.
After some early growing pains, the Iowa product has become the heart of the middle of Detroit’s defense. His instincts, tackling ability and leadership have propelled him into the conversation of the league’s very best linebackers.
Through six games, Campbell is averaging nearly 10 tackles per contest, and boasts a league-best 92.1 run-defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
His PFF overall mark of 86.1 further reflects how impactful he’s been as an all-around defender, capable of stuffing the run and even pressuring the quarterback. In fact, he already possesses two sacks on the year.
Campbell’s greatest asset, though, remains his ability to read and react to the run. That skill will be put to the test by the versatile White.
With Bucky Irving sidelined, White has taken on a larger role, and has thrived in it.
Over the past two weeks, he’s scored three touchdowns. Additionally, in six games this season, he’s totaled 214 rushing yards on 54 carries, helping the Buccaneers establish a balanced offensive attack.
White isn’t just a threat between the tackles, though. He’s also one of the NFL’s better backs in pass protection and receiving out of the backfield – two areas where he’s been invaluable to quarterback Baker Mayfield.
His awareness and football IQ were on full display earlier this season, when he wisely slid before the goal line late against Seattle to keep the clock running in a crucial Week 5 win.
Where this matchup becomes fascinating is in coverage.
While Campbell excels downhill, his performance against agile running backs in space remains an area to monitor.
White’s skills as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and lateral agility could test Campbell’s coverage skills and instincts in open-field situations.
If White manages to reach the second level consistently, Campbell will be his primary obstacle. Conversely, if Campbell can clog running lanes and curtail White’s productivity as a receiver, Detroit’s defense will be in prime position to dictate the game’s tempo.
Simply put, this duel between Campbell’s physical dominance and White’s versatility could determine whether Tampa Bay can sustain drives, or whether Detroit’s defense continues to come up with key stops.
In this primetime showdown between two of the NFC’s top teams, expect the head-to-head matchup between Campbell and White to go a long way toward determining Monday night’s outcome.
In this Week 7 affair, I’m predicting that White will record 15 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, plus secure four catches for an additional 25 yards.