Detroit Lions Jared Goff Going Off Against Buccaneers Is Best Bet
The Detroit Lions are set for a showdown in the bright lights of primetime against another of the NFC's best teams.
On Monday, the Lions will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in the first game of a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader. The Lions will be shorthanded defensively, and against a team like the Buccaneers could be forced to rely on their offense to keep up.
After a loss last week, the Lions are looking to get back in the win column and continue their pursuit of both the NFC North crown and the top seed in the postseason. The Lions have not lost back-to-back games since 2022.
Fortunately for the Lions, they have one of the league's most accurate and consistent quarterbacks in Jared Goff. Through the season's first six games, Goff leads the league in completion percentage at 75.9 percent and has thrown 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes Goff will continue his stellar 2025 season with another clutch performance against one of the top team's in the NFL, and has tabbed him going over his projected passing yards total as this week's best bet.
The Buccaneers have been succitable against the pass this season, while remaining stout defensively defending the run.
With the Lions' secondary missing both starting cornerbacks and both safeties from their season-opener, the defense could struggle to contain Baker Mayfield and explosive group of playmakers. This would force Goff to step up and air the ball out in an effort to keep up in what could become a shootout.
"It’s a big game for the Detroit Lions and unfortunately their secondary is in tatters. That’s a tough spot against a talented Tampa passing attack that could possibly be featuring two of the top receivers playing right now," Ellis wrote. "Because of that, the Lions offense is going to have to produce points. That means Jared Goff will need to be on his game, and that is definitely a real possibility against a Tampa defense that has been susceptible to passing attacks. The Bucs have given up 298+ yards passing in three games already this season, so look for Goff and his talented crop of pass catchers to find some openings for big plays on Monday night. I like Goff to approach a similar number and go over his 261.5 passing total."
