Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
On Monday night, the Lions will look to get back in the win column against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Detroit, sitting at 4-2 and in second place in the NFC North, is coming off a 30-17 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay – sitting in first place in the NFC South with a 5-1 record – is coming off a 30-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 7 matchup with Tampa Bay.
The Lions and Buccaneers are two of the best teams in the NFC, and as a result, Monday's game should be a fun clash. Both teams are feeling the injury bug, with several players already ruled out on both sides. These injuries could be a defining factor.
Detroit will be without all four of its starters in the season opener in the secondary, and the Buccaneers have a talented receiving corps. If Emeka Egbuka and Mike Evans are both able to play, it could spell trouble for the Lions. Baker Mayfield is one of the most explosive passers in the league, and he could make Detroit's patchwork secondary pay.
However, the Lions have been solid after a loss under Dan Campbell's leadership. Even with a beaten up secondary, Detroit has plenty of offensive firepower available. If this game becomes a shootout, the Lions have what it takes to keep up.
I predict the Lions to treat this game like last year's primetime showdown with the Packers and use all four downs throughout the game. They make just enough plays, and run down the clock late and win on a last-second Jake Bates field goal.
Lions 33, Buccaneers 31
The Lions return home Monday for a primetime showdown with Baker Mayfield and the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Detroit has been dominant at home since 2023, boasting one of the league’s loudest environments and most balanced offensive attacks. Dan Campbell’s squad, coming off a 30-17 loss to the Chiefs in Week 6, also hasn’t lost two in a row since Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2022 season.
Yet, the Lions will have their hands full against a red-hot Mayfield, who has thrown for the league's third-most touchdowns (12) and fourth-most yards (1,539) through six weeks.
I believe that Detroit’s high-octane offense, and a raucous Ford Field crowd, will propel the Lions to victory. However, it won’t be easy against Mayfield’s gritty Buccaneers. Detroit wins a close one in its second straight primetime contest.
Lions 31, Buccaneers 24
The Detroit Lions are going to have to find answers to limiting one of the best passing offenses in the NFL.
Dan Campbell has often stated the team has a "next man up" mentality. That is certainly going to be tested in Week 7, as each member of Detroit's starting secondary is dealing with an injury.
Tampa Bay is also coming to Ford Field dealing with a myriad of injuries, but quarterback Baker Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to a 5-1 record.
Both teams should be seeking to pass the football at a high rate, since both the Lions and Buccaneers excel at limiting their opponents ability to rush the football.
Jared Goff must continue his success in primetime matchups, while Amon-Ra St. Brown and the combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery must carry the offense.
Detroit wins a nail-biter late in the fourth quarter.
Lions 31, Buccaneers 30
This game is a glimpse at two teams battling through tons of injury problems.
Detroit enters this game down nearly its entire secondary, with Amik Robertson being the only Week 1 secondary starter active for the Lions.
Tampa Bay enters with its own injury problems, as receiver Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving will not be suiting up on Monday night. Godwin’s fellow starting receivers, Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka, are limited but expected to play.
When the teams faced off last season, it was a rash of mistakes that led to a Buccaneers victory. Lightning is unlikely to strike twice.
With the Buccaneers’ receivers hampered and less likely to expose the Lions’ missing secondary members, Detroit emerges and improves to 5-2.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had a down week against Kansas City, and he gets revenge against Tampa Bay this week. He goes over 100 yards with a touchdown to boot.
Lions 27, Buccaneers 17