Key Takeaways From Detroit Lions 37-24 Victory Against Bengals
The Detroit Lions technically played their Week 5 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. But, based on the sea of blue that invaded Paycor Stadium, it was the latest stadium takeover for a team that has supporters who love traveling to support Dan Campbell's squad.
Detroit's offensive line had to be shuffled this week, as veteran Taylor Decker was a late scratch after being downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day.
Giovanni Manu was the next man up, and was tasked with protecting Jared Goff's blind side.
After 60 minutes of action, the Lions were able to improve their record to 4-1, defeating the Bengals, 37-24.
Here are several key takeaways from the Lions fourth victory of the 2025 season.
Defense finally stops opponent on opening drive
Detroit's quickly took a 7-0 lead, scoring a touchdown on their first offensive possession. The offensive line blocked well and Goff found his targets with ease.
Tight end Sam LaPorta capped off a seven-play, 58-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown reception.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard had implored his team to start the game faster. In each of the team's first four games, opponents were able to score touchdowns on their opening drive.
After safety Kerby Joseph took an uneccessary roughness penalty, the defense clamped down, forcing the Bengals to punt on their opening possession.
Sam LaPorta is early weapon for offense
Goff was able to target LaPorta three times early in the contest. The talented tight end started the game three-for-three for 46 yards with a long of 22 yards and a receiving touchdown.
The Bengals defense had early struggles limiting Detroit's potent offense.
Detroit used two tight ends along the offensive line to aid Manu tackle his early responsibilities. The additional help was successful on the team's first drive.
Unfortunately, Detroit's second drive ended when defensive end Trey Hendrickson badly beat Manu off the edge and forced the football out of Goff's possession.
The loosed football was recovered by linebacker Logan Wilson.
Amik Robertson earns first interception with Lions
One of the reasons Detroit was comfortable with giving Robertson additional playing time was his confidence and his play-making abilities.
For the past several weeks, the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back remained confident in his belief he could consistently make game-changing plays.
Detroit's special teams unit pinned the Bengals deep in their own end, as Dominic Lovett was able to down the football at the Bengals own two-yard line.
On the next play, Browning targeted Chase but Robertson found himself with his first interception in a Lions uniform.
Detroit took advantage, as David Montgomery threw a touchdown to tight end Brock Wright to extend Detroit's lead to 14-0 early in the second-quarter.
In the fourth-quarter, Chase put a move on Robertson and was on the receiving end of a 64-yard touchdown that toss that trimmed the Lions lead to 28-17.
Rookies shine on special teams
A pair of Lions rookies were impactful on special teams in Sunday's game, as wide receivers Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett both had important roles.
When Kalif Raymond exited the game with a neck injury, Lovett took over as the team's punt returner. Meanwhile, the two teamed up to down a Jack Fox punt inside the 5-yard line when TeSlaa batted the ball away from the end zone, and Lovett fell on it to pin the Bengals deep.
With the Bengals gaining a little momentum in the fourth-quarter, TeSlaa recorded his second career touchdown. He capped off a eight-play, 68-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown grab that instantly halted any momentum Cincinnati was building.
Lions' defense punishes Jake Browning
The Lions made life difficult for Cincinnati's backup, who was making his third start of the season. Detroit's defense made it tough for the passer to connect with his talented wideouts in the first half, limiting him to 14-of-23 for 86 yards and a pair of interceptions through the first two quarters.
In addition to the pick by Robertson, Kerby Joseph also intercepted Browning in the second quarter on a third-and-long situation. Prior to that play, the Lions appeared to have a safety when Aidan Hutchinson sacked Browning in the end zone.
However, the safety was nullified by a defensive holding penalty on cornerback Terrion Arnold. The young cornerback, who has struggled with penalties throughout the start of his career, bounced back with a deflection on the next play.
It didn't take long for the Lions' defense to once again make Browning pay, as linebacker Alex Anzalone picked off the first pass of the second half to set up Detroit with another short field.
Gibbs was able to take a screen pass to the end zone to extend Detroit's lead to 21-3 early in the second half.
Browning was able to find more success in the second half, connecting with Chase for a pair of touchdowns and with Tee Higgins for a late touchdown.