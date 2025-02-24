Late-Round Prospects Who Could Impress Lions at 2025 NFL Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week, and the Detroit Lions will be searching for their next big cornerstone addition to the franchise.
One major aspect of the pre-draft process deals with finding diamonds in the rough, and the Lions have the opportunity to find talent on the draft's final day. As a result, there will be players in Indianapolis who could pique the team's interest as potential late-round fits.
Here are eight prospects currently projected to be day three picks who could impress the Detroit Lions at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Virginia Tech DT Aeneas Peebles
Peebles is viewed as undersized for the position, but he has a lot of pass rush juice that can translate to the NFL level. He's quick off the ball and plays with leverage, allowing him to shed blocks and get after opposing quarterbacks.
After three successful seasons, he transferred to Virigina Tech for his final campaign and had 37 pressures in 2024. He added three sacks and three passes defensed, evidence of his ability to be active against the pass. His athleticism could be on full display this week in Indianapolis.
Utah TE Brant Kuithe
Kuithe is an experienced prospect who began his collegiate career as a member of Utah's 2018 recruiting class. Due to a redshirt year, the extra year granted by the pandemic and an injury, he just finished his time with the Utes in 2024.
He produced 505 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games. The injuries are a concern, but he's one of the tight end prospects that fits the fullback-type role that the Lions have a need for in 2025. As a result, he is a niche prospect who could catch Detroit's eye in the 2025 class.
His medical evaluation will be as important as any on-field drill for him, as he's recovering from a season-ending injury suffered in November. If he checks out from that perspective, the Lions could find value in his versatile skill set.
Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
Walker is the latest intriguing EDGE prospect coming from the FCS level, as he had 31 career sacks in three seasons at Central Arkansas. Most recently, he had 10.5 and 23 tackles for loss in 2024. In Indianapolis, he'll have the chance to prove that his athleticism stacks up amongst the best in the class.
He had an eye-popping Pro Football Focus pass rush grade of 94.0 this past season. Given his frame, Walker could be slated for a SAM linebacker role at the next level, but his physicality shows that he could wind up contributing on the edge with some development at the next level.
Texas RB Jaydon Blue
One of the best pass-catchers at the running back position in this class, Blue fits the Lions' schematic style with his versatility. Detroit has two solid running backs and two depth pieces behind them, but Blue could be a target to bring more competition to the room.
Blue caught 42 passes in 2024 as part of a two-headed attack with Tre Wisner. Even with Wisner being the top back, he managed to surpass 1,000 all-purpose yards. He also has familiarity with new Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice, as Choice was his position coach at Texas.
Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone
The Western Michigan product fits the mold of a long, athletic corner with his 6-foot-2 frame. With this size, he can hold his own in press coverage and battle against wide receivers. This would allow him to work well in Detroit's aggressive scheme.
Kone isn't a household name, but he has the physical traits that are appealing to NFL scouts. He doesn't have the most ball production, with two total interceptions over two years at Western Michigan, but his athleticism appears to translate well.
Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa
A Michigan native who hails from Hudsonville, TeSlaa had a strong start to his collegiate career that led to his transfer to Arkansas. He's an exceptional athlete whose tape is littered with highlight catches.
Listed at 6-foot-4, TeSlaa recorded 896 receiving yards and five touchdowns across two seasons with the Razorbacks. He has the athletic traits to perform well in Indianapolis, and his ability in contested catch situations is a skill that is hard to find.
North Carolina LB Power Echols
Echols plays with a mean streak on the defensive side, as his aggressiveness shines through on film. He had two consecutive 100-plus tackle seasons before taking a slight step back in 2024. Echols has also been productive with the ball in the air, as he has four career interceptions.
While Echols does need to clean up his tackling form, he is one of the best coverage linebackers in the class. Detroit's linebackers have struggled in coverage at points over the last several seasons, so Echols could fill a void in this area.
Iowa State OT Jalen Travis
The Lions have historically been willing to take chances on players with impressive physical measurables, and Travis fits this bill. At 6-foot-7, he has the frame to be a force at the NFL level. Additionally, he was quite solid in pass protection during his time at Iowa State.
Travis will need to unlock his physical gifts to help him be a force in the run game, and that will take some development. He has the traits to perform well in Indianapolis, and if he does so, he stands to rise up the draft boards due to his build.