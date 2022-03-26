Late-Round Safety Lions Could Target in 2022 NFL Draft

Could Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell be a late-round target of the Detroit Lions in this April's NFL Draft?

Recently, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid came out speaking highly about Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell.

“His tape vs. South Florida was outstanding,” Reid said in a tweet.

In that game film against South Florida from Sept. 18, Bell, a prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed several tackles. He looked disinterested on way too many active running plays.

Bell was spotted just standing around by the goal line on a touchdown run. He took his foot off the gas on a different play when the South Florida quarterback was running hard toward the end zone. And, he completely whiffed by the goal line on another touchdown run.

Even the television announcers made mention of his missed tackles.

Bell was awful in pass coverage against South Florida, as well. He was useless providing help over the top (twice), showed questionable instincts in coverage when he got sucked up on a play (before the ball sailed over his head) and he looked late reacting - - including on a touchdown pass he was supposed to be covering.

Bell did log 15 tackles in the game (10 solo), but those stats are not a true representation of his overall performance.

There was another play in the USF game where Bell did not aggressively try to make a stop. On the play, the running back was headed directly toward him in the open field, but Bell was seen visibly shying away from contact.

Bell wanted nothing to do with helping to make the tackle on several other runs, too. He also over-pursued on two runs before awkwardly attempting to adjust.

Bell’s best play of the USF game was when he knifed in and upended the Bulls' quarterback, causing him to fumble.

Overall in that game, for every good play in run support, there was another play that left a lot to be desired (15 charted bad run support plays).

The game film does not lie.

Bell looked average (at best) against the likes of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Bethune-Cookman. It would be irresponsible to suggest that Bell be drafted in any round or signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions.

It is a leap to go from the FCS college level to begin with, which is the conference Florida A&M competes in. A prospect needs to really stand out at this level to have a chance in the NFL. Bell consistently looked borderline and overmatched, even at his level of competition.

Bell actually looked better providing tackling support against FCS-level competition. However, he still struggled in pass coverage (outside of the undercut interception mentioned).

Bell was a four-star recruit coming out of high school (247Sports.com). He spent 2017 at the University of Maryland, before transferring in 2018 to Coffeyville Community College. Bell then transferred to Florida A&M, and played there for two seasons.

Tori Lynn Schneider, Tallahassee Democrat, USA TODAY NETWORK

#5 Markquese Bell - 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (9/18) University of South Florida, (11/13) University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and (11/20) Bethune-Cookman

Grade: Undrafted free agent (UFA)

Scouting Report

Raw, lanky prospect, with below-average tackling techniques, questionable instincts and an inconsistent motor. Could not provide deep-safety help and in other pass coverages, tends to arrive after the catch has been secured. Looked like he was lost out there. Showed he could come downhill to help out with the run, but showed inconsistent desire to get involved and he is anything but a sure-tackler. Came in too high or too low or out of position at times, and could not get the job done. Looks awkward at times. Lacks playing strength as a tackler. Does not deliver much of a punch as a hitter.

His best attributes are blitzing and his short-area close when left unblocked. However, he had trouble adjusting in the pocket, and missed the QB vs. USF. Solid background in terms of perseverance, but lacks the skill set, competitiveness and consistency it takes.

Based on what Bell put on film in 2021 in the three games I scouted, even if he gets drafted late or signed as an undrafted free agent, he has zero chance of making the final cuts.