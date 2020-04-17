Latest SI 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft
With the NFL draft less than one week away, mock drafts become even more interesting as insiders and analysts begin their final attempts to decipher what general managers will do next week.
NFL analyst Kevin Hanson released his latest seven-round NFL mock draft Friday.
Let's explore who Hanson chose for the Detroit Lions.
With the third pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.
Signing Desmond Trufant to a two-year deal made it easier for the Lions to trade Darius Slay, but ultimately those two moves are a net downgrade for the secondary. Before those moves, the team was in need of an upgrade opposite its top cornerback. A complete corner, Okudah possesses an ideal blend of size, length, athleticism and competitiveness to develop into a shutdown corner for the Lions early in his career.
Here are the remaining picks for the Lions:
Pick No. 35: Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU
Pick No. 67: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
Pick No. 85 (via PHI): Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s (MN)
Pick No. 109: Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
Pick No. 149: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
Pick No. 166 (Via PHI): J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
Pick No. 182: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
Pick 235: (via PHI): Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
It is interesting Hanson has the Lions waiting until deep in the NFL draft to address an obvious need at the wide receiver position.
Many of the Lions needs are met in this mock draft, including the interior of the offensive and defensive line, running back along with adding depth at linebacker and in the secondary.
