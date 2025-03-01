Lions 2025 Draft Watch: Defensive Backs Who Shined at Combine
The Detroit Lions' defensive backfield could be in for another shakeup of sorts this offseason.
While Brian Branch and First-Team All-Pro Kerby Joseph hold down the top safety spots, the cornerback position could be facing chance depending on whether Carlton Davis returns in free agency.
If Davis doesn't return, 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold could be in line to compete for the top spot with returning veteran Amik Robertson. Even so, the team could be inclined to add depth to the position group.
The same could be said for the safety position, as Ifeatu Melifonwu is set to hit free agency which would leave a hole in the various packages the defense has deployed him in.
Because of the possible changes, the defensive back workouts that took place Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine carried plenty of weight for the Lions. Many of the top talents in the group elected to work out, while Michigan's Will Johnson did not participate as he continues to recover from injury.
Here are six defensive backs who stood out during on-field drills Friday at the NFL Combine.
Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston
Hairston was projected to stand out by draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, and he did just that during on-field drills. He ran the fastest time of any player thus far in the 40-yard dash at 4.28 and added a 39.5-inch vertical.
The Michigan native has good instincts, and his speed will help him compete with even the fastest wideouts at the professional level. He was one of the most intriguing prospects projected to land on Day 2 coming in, but his performance in Indianapolis will likely vault him into the first-round conversation.
South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori
A day after defensive end Shemar Stewart graded out as an unofficial 9.99 on Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Score metric, Emmanwori surpassed him with an unofficial perfect 10.0 at the safety position. He showed off explosive speed with his 4.38 40-yard dash, and was exceptional in the jumps.
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Emmanwori has the build to be a bowling ball defensively. Add in his athleticism, which he demonstrated with an 11-foot 6-inch broad jump and a 43-inch vertical, and he has the making of a difference-making defender with some development.
Texas CB Jahdae Barron
The Texas product was among the top performers in the 40-yard dash, as he ran a 4.39. While his 35-inch vertical jump left some to be desired, his speed answered some questions about his ability to recover on deep balls.
Barron is one of the best all-around players in this year's class. He has the ability to take the ball away, as evidenced by his five interceptions in an All-American 2024 campaign. There are some reservations about his size, but his pure ability should lead to him being one of the first defensive backs off the board in April.
Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr.
Bowman showcased the athleticism that helped make him a takeaway artist for the Sooners, headlined by a 4.42 40-yard dash. He also stood out with his footwork during the individual drills, as he was fluid while changing direction in his backpedal before making a sharp 45-degree cut to make a play on the ball.
The Oklahoma product had 11 career interceptions, so there's no question about his ability to make plays with the ball in the air. He also plays with a mean streak, so there's plenty to like about his potential fit with Detroit's style of defense.
Iowa State CB Darien Porter
As a converted wide receiver, Porter has interesting measurable traits at 6-foot-3. He added intrigue to his overall profile with his showing Friday, as he ran the second-fastest 40 of all corners at 4.30 and had a 10-foot 11-inch broad jump.
While his overall production at the position is limited, he has all the athletic tools to indicate he could have success at the next level. Even if he doesn't have the technique mastered to contribute defensively early in his career, there seems to be some special teams value with his overall speed and athleticism.
Kansas State S Marques Sigle
Sigle is an under-the-radar prospect who had two solid seasons at Kansas State after beginning his career at North Dakota State. On Friday, he lit up Lucas Oil Stadium by running the fastest 40-yard dash of any safety at 4.37 and adding a 10-foot 10-inch broad jump.
If Sigle puts up similarly impressive numbers at his Pro Day, he could continue to climb up draft boards. He's currently viewed as a mid-to-late-round pick, but his athleticism will certainly pique the interest of teams looking to take a chance on a toolsy project player.