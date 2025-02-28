Lions 2025 Draft Watch: Linebackers Who Shined at Combine
The Detroit Lions have two key starters returning at the linebacker position, but the depth is in question heading into the 2025 season.
Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone will anchor the group, but the team is moving on from Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Derrick Barnes is set to be a free agent. As a result, the team could target a depth addition in this year's draft.
On Thursday, the class' top talent was on display for on-field drills as part of the NFL Scouting Combine. The players competed in a series of tests as part of a workout designed to give evaluators an idea of how their athleticism will translate to the NFL level.
Here are five linebackers who shined at the NFL Combine.
Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
Considered the top linebacker in the class, Campbell lived up to the billing with a strong showing. He demonstrated fluidity in position drills, and his lateral agility was as smooth as any in the class.
Campbell also tested well, running a 4.52 40-yard dash and reaching a top speed of 22.62 miles per hour in the process. He added a 10-foot 7-inch showing in the broad jump, and looks the part of a potential top-20 pick after showing that his athleticism matches the physicality he's shown on tape.
Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman
Stutsman tied for the third-fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.52 and had a solid overall day. His technique was solid during the individual drills, and demonstrated some explosiveness. Known most for his physicality, Stutsman showed that he has the ability to have some finesse in his game.
The Oklahoma product was an efficient tackler at the college level but had some issues in coverage. As a result, his performance in the drills was important to quiet some concerns about his ability to move in the open field.
Cal LB Teddye Buchanan
Buchanan entered Thursday's workouts lower on most draft boards, but showed off some intriguing athleticism that should pique the interest of teams across the league. He had the best vertical of any linebacker, outdoing UCLA's Carson Schwesinger with a jump of 40 inches.
In addition, Buchanan broad jumped 10-feet, 6-inches and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6. A transfer from UC Davis, he surpassed 100 tackles at Cal in his only season at the FBS level and added five sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He announced his presence at the Combine and will be a name to watch moving forward.
Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin
An injury limited Martin to just five games in his final season, but he was full-go at the Combine and made the most of his chance to perform in front of scouts. With a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical, he has intriguing athletic tools.
Martin had a huge 2023 season with 140 total tackles and had double digits in each of the first two games of 2024, including a 16-tackle, 4.5 tackle for loss showing against Arkansas. Though the injury is cause for some concern, there's a lot to like about the ability he showed in his performance Thursday.
UCLA LB Kain Medrano
With Schwesinger only performing in the vertical jump, his teammate stole some of the show in the on-field portion. Medrano ran the fastest 40 of any linebacker at 4.46 and added a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot 5-inch broad jump.
He spent six years at UCLA and gradually increased production each year. Time will tell what his draft outlook is, but he certainly helped his case with a strong showing in Indianapolis.