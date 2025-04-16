Legal Trouble of Former Lions DL Isaiah Buggs Resolved
Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs has had charges of cruelty to dogs against him dropped, according to a statement released by his attorney Greg Gambril.
According to reports Wednesday, the last remaining charge against Buggs was dropped by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office. He is now free to sign with any NFL team immediately.
Gambril released a statement indicating that the cruelty to dogs charges filed against Buggs were dismissed due to evidence that exonerated him. It comes after charges of domestic violence and burglary were reduced as part of a plea agreement in which Buggs plead guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Buggs was initially arrested in May of 2024, after a pair of dogs were found at a home he was renting appearing malnourished and with no access to food or water.
He was initially convicted, but appealed the case to the Circuit Court. On Wednesday, the dog cruelty charges were dropped.
"On July 19, 2024, Mr. Buggs entered into a 'stipulate and appeal' arrangement with the District Attorney's Office regarding the dog cruelty charges in the court in which the charges were initially brought," wrote Gambril. "This decision was strictly procedural as it allowed Isaiah to secure his release from custody and obtain medical care following emergency gallbladder removal surgery while he was in jail awaiting trial. Isaiah immediately took steps to appeal the case to Circuit Court, where the matter could be tried in front of a jury if need be."
Buggs has played five NFL seasons for three different teams, including a nearly two-year stint with the Detroit Lions. He first landed with Detroit in 2022, and started 13 of his 17 appearances, posting 46 combined tackles.
The following season, he fell out of favor and was a healthy scratch early in the year. He played 10 games before being released. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, and was a part of the team's Super Bowl LVIII championship.
However, he was released by the Chiefs in June of 2024. He will now look to resume his career.
"We are greatful to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office for its careful review of the facts and evidence and for working toward a fair and just outcome," Buggs wrote in the statement. "I am focused on moving forward and continuing my football career."