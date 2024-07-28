Roundtable: Lessons Learned from Lions' First Week of Training Camp
1.) What lessons did you learn from the first week of training camp?
Christian Booher: I think the biggest takeaway from the first week of training camp is just how confident this Lions team is. They aren’t afraid to talk about their Super Bowl dreams, which is a drastic change from years past. While those expectations used to seem far-fetched, it’s now a realistic goal.
Another big takeaway, in the same vein, is that the team is serious about the substance. It’s not just talk with this team, as shown by the physicality in practice and the work that players are putting in after. Detroit knows it will take extra work to get where it wants to go, and the team appears motivated to put in the time.
Vito Chirco: I learned that the Lions’ intensity on the practice field is as high as it was a year ago during training camp. From all accounts, Detroit – on both sides of the ball – has consistently logged competitive reps. Sure, there's been a bit of chippiness that has resulted in a few fights early on in camp. However, I'd rather the Lions maintain the aggressive nature they played with a season ago than fail to do so. It was a trademark of the 2023 team, and helped Dan Campbell's squad record a banner campaign last season.
Overall wise, I'm a fan of this style of play, and it proves that Detroit is serious about ensuring last year was not an anomaly. The organization is cognizant of its Super Bowl-or-bust expectations, and is committed to meeting them. This is certainly a positive sign out of Campbell's squad early on in camp.
2.) How encouraging was it to hear about Jameson Williams excelling?
Booher: It was certainly good to hear about Jameson Williams’ success this week. The Alabama product has been receiving high praise from teammates and coaches and appears primed for a big year. Now, it’s about consistency.
For Williams to truly take the next step, he’s going to have to show the same skill day in and day out. We know about his speed, but he also appears to be attacking the nuances of the craft. I’m excited to evaluate how he looks in padded practices.
Chirco: Very encouraging. Williams has failed to stay on the field for a variety of reasons through his first two seasons in the league. And now, as the team's No. 2 receiver, he'll be counted on for consistent production more than ever before. Now, the hope is that Jamo builds upon his strong start to training camp and has it carry over to the regular season.
3.) Are you concerned about Jake Bates' struggles Saturday, one day after Michael Badgley's season ended?
Booher: Two of Bates’ misses Saturday were beyond 50 yards, so I’m not ready to hit the panic button yet. Obviously, consistency is important, but bad days happen in this profession. I’m more so paying attention to how he responds mentally. If these misses become consistent, then that would be cause for concern. I think Bates has the right mental makeup, and right now, I believe he’ll be just fine.
Chirco: You can't get too high or too down with an inexperienced kicker like Bates. A day like Saturday is par for the course. And simply, you can't expect the Michigan Panthers product to nail all six field-goal attempts, as he did on Thursday, every single practice. It's not fair to Bates, either. Hopefully things level out for the UFL phenom as the regular season nears.
4.) Do you think Kerby Joseph can lead the NFL in interceptions?
Booher: I think all the traits are there for Joseph to be a major impact player in the secondary. He finds ways to get his hands on the ball, which helps the defense plenty. If he wants to lead the league, though, he’ll need to continue growing.
Joseph definitely has what it takes, but I think it will be tough for him to amass that league-leading total just because the Lions have several playmakers on their defense. It’s not just a one-man show, and so other players may get more opportunities for takeaways.
Chirco: I think that's a lot to ask for from the opportunistic defensive back. He has been a turnover-machine through his first two seasons in the league (four picks each year). Yet, I think it's more realistic to expect the Lions safety to secure two picks a season from here on out. I know this is a rather conservative projection. But, I still think it's the right one to make at this present juncture, too.
5.) Are the Lions too aggressive in practice?
Booher: I don’t have any problem with the aggressiveness. I think a lot of it comes from passion, which is always a good thing. Also, I believe it’s good, because the physicality of padded practice won’t come as a shock when it’s that time.
The Lions practice as hard as any team in the league, and that shows with their physicality on game day. With Campbell and many assistants being former players, I also believe that the staff has a good feel for when to dial it back.
Chirco: No, I can handle it. It's not like the Lions have been an undisciplined bunch. It's just that emotions have boiled over early on in camp. And, when such occurs, you're bound to have a fight or two. Detroit, led by Dan Campbell on the sidelines, is an ultra competitive group. Additionally, being aggressive is a vital part of their style of play. As I said above, I'd rather have the Lions be competitive and a little too aggressive than go through the motions. Because if Detroit starts going through the motions, it'll lose its energy and fire, and become a team that gets nothing out of practice. I don't, however, expect that to occur as long as Campbell is the Lions head man.