Levi Onwuzurike Locked In, Feels 'Like a Different Man'
For Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, the 2024 season is about not deviating from what got the team as far as it went last year.
The Washington product is healthy and dialed in ahead of a big season for him, as it's the final year of his rookie deal. After dealing with injuries, he's added good weight and has a fresh feeling heading into the upcoming campaign.
“Yeah, I 100 percent feel like a different man," Onwuzurike explained after practice Sunday. "Obviously I weigh a lot more so I for sure feel like a different man. I just feel put together.”
After coming up short in the NFC title game a year ago, the Washington product is adamant about the team not losing its edge as it pursues a championship. Onwuzurike remained optimistic about the team's trajectory after competing against the New York Giants in two joint practices as well as a preseason game.
The joint practices were competitive and chippy, which is a sign to the defender that the team is still all about the core values such as grit and toughness that have quickly rejuvenated them from league afterthought to legitimate contender.
"Even though we made it as far as we did, we’re still the gritty Detroit Lions," Onwuzurike said. "We’re not gonna take any s**t and whatnot, but we’re also gonna work as hard as we can. Nothing’s easy in this league, so to see the guys work the way they did when we went to New York, it’s just great. We take nothing for granted.”
Coach Dan Campbell made it clear Sunday that the real work of training camp begins now that the team has participated in its first preseason game as well as joint practices. Players are dealing with bumps and bruises, and those who overcome it will gain an advantage with the regular season fast approaching.
Onwuzurike is the healthiest he's been in quite some time, so the dog days of camp are not weighing as heavily on him. However, the point made by his coach resonated with him plenty.
“No I don’t, but I understand what he’s saying because guys are tired, guys’ bodies are hurting and whatnot," Onwuzurike explained. "This is like, it’s easy to be great week one because we all feel good. Let’s see if we can be great week whatever it is. That’s really the most important part because this season is 17 games and then some, so I 100 percent understand what he’s saying. But with my appreciation of the game, I just feel blessed to be out here.”
Fresh start
Onwuzurike has dealt with plenty of setbacks that have impeded the start of his career. From an injury standpoint, he missed most of his rookie training camp and all of his second NFL season.
After getting healthy last season and being available for every game, he has his sights set on making a big impact for the Lions' defense. The optimism around his trajectory has swelled after a strong start to training camp.
As a result, he has stuck to his post-practice routine all while adding good weight in the offseason. His confidence is growing with every day, and he has put in the time to stake his claim at a large role for the defense.
“It was mainly just, this being my healthiest year going in, I just wanted to really focus on what I do," Onwuzurike explained. "After practice, I have a routine that I do. So for the first two weeks, I just wanted to make sure I’m practicing as good as I can, get in my extra work as good as I can. It was nothing crazy, just a little pact I made with myself.”
Part of Onwuzurike's development has been to take on extra responsibilities working as a defensive end. The Washington product has seen reps on the edge at practice in an effort to potentially give opposing offenses a unique look.
By working at different positions, he's been able to add skills. He's already begun to apply techniques from rushing off the edge to his work on the interior, which can have a big benefit when the season rolls around.
“I love that. Just being versatile, it teaches you how to do different stuff in different positions," Onwuzurike stated. "Even being on the edge, I’ve started to apply my edge stuff to my 3-tech rushes and whatnot. It just makes you a better, more versatile player.”
'Blessed to be healthy'
Though Onwuzurike dealt with plenty of struggles through his first three NFL seasons, he didn't allow the demon known as self-doubt to creep into his mind.
Rather, he focused on recovering to the best of his abilities and embracing the opportunity to grow while not in action on the field.
“Not self doubt. But it was, ‘Hey, I’ve gotta hard and get back after this surgery.’ And if it works out, I’ll play football," the defender said. "And if it doesn’t work out, I won’t play football. It was kind of clear cut as that. When you make it clear cut, I was able to just put 100 percent of my efforts into getting better, into getting stronger and seeing where things go.”
Ultimately, the experiences that Onwuzurike has dealt with have helped mold him into a stronger person and player. Now that he's healthy, he has his sights set on a big year for the Lions in 2024.
“I love football. Before, I liked football," Onwuzurike explained. "But when you’re healthy, you understand why guys love this. One, when you’re healthy and two, when you go to the playoffs, you truly understand the reason you started playing football. I’m truly blessed to be healthy now.”