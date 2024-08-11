Film Review: Hendon Hooker Has Room to Grow, Shows Potential
The Detroit Lions got a first look at second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker in their preseason opener against the New York Giants.
After Nate Sudfeld got the start and played the first half, Hooker was inserted into the game to begin the third quarter. The plan appeared to be to allow the Tennessee product to play the entire second half, but that was cut short when Hooker suffered a concussion and had to leave the game.
Hooker played two series against the Giants, finishing five-for-nine passing for 36 yards and rushing four times for 34 yards. There were some encouraging signs, but the inconsistencies that had plagued him throughout the early parts of training camp were also on display in terms of accuracy and decisiveness.
Here is a review of Hooker's performance in his first NFL appearance.
Passing
After getting one first down, and one completion, on his first series, Hooker gets his second completion on a second-and-10 backed up in Detroit's own territory. The Giants are in man coverage, which leaves them susceptible to short crossing routes.
Undrafted rookie Isaiah Williams lines up in the slot on the left of the formation and wins off his route, separating as he moves across the field. Hooker does a nice job of getting the ball out on time, as he zips the ball to the Illinois product just as he crosses the hashmark.
This is likely a comfortable throw for the young passer, as it's a quick drop and the read he's looking for gets open. It goes for 14 yards and moves the chains.
Later on the drive, Hooker may have missed a bigger gain by taking a checkdown. Off play-action, Hooker sets in his drop with two downfield options. Jalon Calhoun has a corner-post, and Maurice Alexander has a crossing route.
Calhoun does a good job of running the corner off, and Alexander uses his speed to get behind the linebackers. Alexander is open as Hooker sets his feet. While not an easy throw by any means, Hooker could use touch to layer the ball over the linebacker who has his back turned to him.
However, the passer instead chooses to check down to Zonovan Knight out of the backfield. It goes for nine yards and sets Detroit up in good position, but there's also a feeling that the offense may have left some proverbial meat on the bone with this decision.
Scrambling and decision making
Hooker scrambled four times in Thursday's game showing signs of mobility that Detroit hasn't had in a passer. The first of these attempts came on his second play, which was the first pass play the Lions had called with him in the game.
It's a play-action concept where he's rolling to his right with routes coming across the field. Parker Hesse has a drag route, Tre'Quan Smith has an intermediate cross and Donovan Peoples-Jones has a comeback on the near sideline.
The comeback is taken away, and both Hesse and Smith aren't completely separated from their coverage as Hooker begins his rollout. Smith has the most separation of the three, but throwing that pass would require perfect location as the safety closes down.
With not enough leverage to safely make the throw, Hooker trusts his legs and scrambles for six yards. A defensive holding penalty on this play allows Detroit to move the chains.
To begin this second clip, Detroit sends motion across the formation. Because the cornerback follows his receiver, there's indication that the offense is facing man coverage. Hooker hits his three-step drop and hitches, at which point Williams appears to come open going toward the far numbers.
At this point, Hooker can step up and deliver the ball to his receiver. There's plenty of space for him to drop it in going toward the sideline. None of the underneath options are open, as the linebacker closes quickly on the tight end and the running back is taken away.
This is an example of the timing that is important in Detroit's offense. If Hooker steps up on time and delivers a strike, then it will be successful. However, he doesn't do so and elects to scramble for a short gain.
This final clip is the most noteworthy play from Hooker's performance, as he takes a couple hits that Detroit would likely want him to avoid taking in the future. It's a play-action play with the passer going to his left, again with the routes following to that side of the field.
New York does a good job defensively of taking away his main reads. Because Hooker is already on the move, he doesn't have time to stop, set and throw as the defense is on him in a hurry.
As a result, the Tennessee product is forced to get out of the pocket and try to get downfield. It's first-and-10, so he is in a position where the Lions don't need him to run for a big gain but rather just stay ahead of the chains.
He goes forward and gets a nice gain. Right at the first down marker, he meets a Giants defender and delivers a big hit to the defender. In the future, Detroit may prefer that he just gets down in this situation, especially given the fact that he exited the game after this series.
However, by dropping a hit on the defender, he's able to gain extra yards before diving to the turf. It's an example of his competitiveness and toughness, both traits that the team covets.
In total, Hooker has work to do when it comes to quickly processing and delivering the ball, but there are definitely traits that the Lions can continue to work with as he develops.