53-Man Roster Projection 2.0

Who has the chance of making the 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions?

On Monday, the Detroit Lions trimmed their roster. The organization announced five cuts to get down to the mandatory 80-player limit heading into the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Among the cuts were quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, nose tackle PJ Johnson, running back Javon Leake, linebacker Robert McCray and wide receiver Darius Jennings.

A lot can change over the course of the next two weeks leading up to cut day, but the Lions are settling into a groove as far as who is going to be on the roster in week one.

Here’s where I believe the Lions will keep on their 53-man roster as it stands now.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

I feel fairly comfortable making this decision to keep three quarterbacks, as head coach Dan Campbell himself said he’s comfortable keeping all three guys.

“I’d have no problem keeping all three, I’d start with that,” Campbell said. “If there’s three worthy of keeping. And right now, I would say that Boyle and Blough, man, the more reps they get, the better they’re going to be for it. And, if you feel like you have three that you can trust, then, it’s hard to let go of one of those guys.”

Goff is undoubtedly the starter. Currently, Blough may have the upper hand at the backup spot thanks to his performance against Pittsburgh in last season’s preseason loss.

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Jason Cabinda (Fullback)

Swift and Williams are locks. Outside of those two, however, it’s hard to tell because we’ve seen very little of Jefferson. Maybe the reason for that is because Campbell and company feel comfortable about him.

Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwubuike are both nice stories, but ultimately I don’t see them as worthy of stealing a roster spot. Jefferson has played a bit on special teams during the preseason, a sign that the Lions see him as a versatile piece in the early part of his career.

Wide receiver (5)

Tyrell Williams

Breshad Perriman

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy has had an outstanding preseason showing his abilities as a pass catcher. However, I think the Lions elect against keeping him in favor of another player who could contribute more on special teams.

Raymond will likely get first crack at the return duties, making him a lock to make the team. Cephus is due for an uptick in action after last season. Kennedy can certainly make things interesting with a similar performance in the preseason finale, but right now I just don’t think there’s enough value in keeping him.

Tight end (3)

TJ Hockenson

Darren Fells

Brock Wright

While Hockenson and Fells making the team is a certainty, things get dicey in terms of the third tight end. Position coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Alize Mack began camp getting more reps at the position, but things have evened out.

Wright, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, gets the edge this time around. Johnson was high on his abilities not just as an inline blocker but also as a receiver.

“I have a lot of confidence in terms of what he can do in the pass game, being a reliable receiver and stretching the field,” Johnson said. “He can catch that ball across the field more than teams think. So, I’m encouraged by what he brings to the table as a receiver as opposed to what he showed on his college tape.”

This one is a toss-up at this point, as neither Mack nor Wright have seized the position.

Offensive line (9)

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Jonah Jackson

Taylor Decker

Tyrell Crosby

Evan Brown

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Having Crosby as the first man off the bench at either tackle or guard will undoubtedly help, but that’s assuming he’s healthy. Because of the uncertainty, both Brown and Nelson make the opening day roster.

This decision offers the Lions insurance. Brown is a guard and Nelson is a tackle. Having that depth is helpful, giving Detroit plenty of insurance.

Defensive line (6)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Da’Shawn Hand

Nick Williams

Kevin Strong

Strong has played his way into a roster spot over the last two weeks. He’s been good in each of the preseason games and offers comfortability at the position. Onwuzurike and McNeill will like get large rep counts as the season progresses and their development will be fun to follow.

John Penisini doesn’t make the cut as I just haven’t seen enough from him. It’s going to be a tight race for that last spot, but the edge goes to Strong right now because of his performance.

EDGE (4)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

With the top three as locks, there’s not a ton to dissect here. There’s always been a plan in place to limit Brockers during the preseason, so there are more opportunities for the youngsters to play for their chance.

Yet, Brockers making the team is inevitable. I’m giving the last roster spot at the position to Bryant, as he’s been solid in the preseason and good in practice.

Linebackers (5)

Jamie Collins

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Anthony Pittman

Keeping Jahlani Tavai is becoming tough to justify. He’s struggled mightily in the preseason. The same issues plaguing him last season are rearing their ugly heads once again.

Pittman, meanwhile, has performed well in camp and gets the last roster spot. Expect him to continue to compete for the right to climb up the depth chard.

Also, it’s only a matter of time before Barnes gets his shot at opponent’s starters. How he fares will determine his role heading into the regular season.

Cornerback (7)

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Mike Ford

Ifeatu Mellifonwu

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Bobby Price

A.J. Parker

One of the more interesting storylines to follow is Parker’s ascension of the depth chart. He’s been repping with the starters as the nickel corner in practice and played well against the Steelers. This undrafted rookie could see some time in the regular season – and soon.

Price gets the edge on a roster spot over a player like Kennedy because of his special teams abilities. He can be a gunner or even potentially line up on the inside on punt and kick coverage. Corn Elder, an offseason signing, misses out.

Safety (4)

Tracy Walker

Dean Marlowe

Will Harris

CJ Moore

The Lions really don’t have a ton of questions at safety in terms of roster construction. Price can double as a safety, as can Price or Robey-Coleman if need be. Thanks to that depth, this decision may be fairly easy.

Specialists (3)

Randy Bullock (K)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Not a ton of questions here either. Bullock looks to have won the kicking battle with Zane Gonzalez, while the cut of Don Muhlbach means that Daly will be Detroit’s starting long snapper.

Fox, meanwhile, continues to launch beautiful punts. Optimism around the Lions’ special teams unit should be fairly high, at least for the punter.