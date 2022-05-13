Skip to main content

Lions' 2022 Schedule Released: Game-by-Game Prediction

Here is the Detroit Lions' official 2022 NFL schedule.

The Detroit Lions' 2022 regular season schedule has officially been released.

Earlier on Thursday morning, it was revealed that Detroit would open the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home.

The importance of earning a win Week 1 at home can carry the team into Week 2, as the Lions remain home to face the Washington Commanders. 

It was also reported by several media outlets that Detroit will be hosting the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this year.

The season will conclude yet again against the Packers, as Detroit will travel to Lambeau Field for a Week 18 NFC North divisional matchup. 

Let's take a look now at the complete 2022 Lions schedule, along with an instant game-by-game prediction for each contest. 

Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 11 — vs. Eagles (H) 1 p.m.

  • Win, 24-20 (1-0)

Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 18 — vs. Commanders (H) 1 p.m. 

  • Win, 27-24 (2-0)

Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 25 — at Vikings (A) 1 p.m. 

  • Loss, 34-27 (2-1)

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 2 — vs. Seahawks (H) 1 p.m. 

  • Win, 17-10 (3-1)

Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 9 — at Patriots (A) 1 p.m. 

  • Loss, 30-20 (3-2)

Week 6 - Bye 

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 23 — at Cowboys (A) 1 p.m. 

  • Loss, 40-27 (3-3)

Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 30 — vs. Dolphins (H) 1 p.m.

  • Win, 20-10 (4-3)

Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 6 — vs. Packers (H) 1 p.m.

  • Loss, 28-24 (4-4)
Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13 — at Bears (A) 1 p.m.

  • Win, 21-20 (5-4)

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 20 — at Giants (A) 1 p.m. 

  • Win, 23-16 (6-4)

Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 24 — vs. Bills (H) 12:30 p.m. 

  • Loss, 35-23 (6-5)

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 4 — vs. Jaguars (H) 1 p.m. 

  • Win, 38-17 (7-5)

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 11 — vs. Vikings (H) 1 p.m. 

  • Loss, 27-24 (7-6)

Week 15 - Sunday Dec. 18 — at Jets (A) 1 p.m. 

  • Loss, 20-13 (7-7)

Week 16 - Saturday Dec. 24 — at Panthers (A) 1 p.m. 

  • Loss, 24-20 (7-8)

Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 1 — vs. Bears (H) 1 p.m. 

  • Win, 28-17 (8-8)

Week 18 - To be determined. Jan 7 or Jan 8 — at Packers (A) 1 p.m. 

  • Loss, 20-17 (8-9)

2022 record: 8-9

