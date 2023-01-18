Lions' 2022 Review: Linebackers Need Added Depth

Could the Lions again look to Oregon to aid their defense?

Malcolm Rodriguez began the 2022 campaign at the bottom of the depth chart. The rookie linebacker out of Oklahoma State was viewed as a special teams contributor with potential to get on the field as a linebacker in spurts.

A strong training camp, one that was documented on "Hard Knocks," propelled him into a starting role by the time the regular season started.

Rodriguez is a player the Lions hope will anchor their linebacking unit for years to come. Who’s next to him is in question, though, as fellow starter Alex Anzalone is a free agent.

Rodriguez was one of four rookies on the defensive side that was playing consistent snaps by season’s end. In his rookie campaign, he demonstrated strong fundamentals, recording a solid 11% broken tackle rate.

This potential has excited linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard, who urged the team to not get complacent during a late-season media session.

“Oh it better carry over,” Sheppard said of the team’s improvements in the second half of the season. “These guys are locked in on four-year rookie contracts. So at worst, you’re going to have these players for three, four years all playing together. You talk about the phenomenal job our front office is doing right now as far as identifying talent -- not only early. That’s easy.

“The top-10 picks, that is what it is. That’s already sorted itself. But late, when you start talking about fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh rounds, the undrafted free agents, the job that Brad Holmes and (assistant GM) Ray Agnew and that crew is doing, shuffling in and shoveling in this immense of young talent, I think that’s how you create a sustainable culture.”

Reason for hope

Rodriguez was a breakout star during training camp, rocketing up the depth chart. As a rookie, he wound up starting 15 of the 16 games he played, missing one game due to injury.

Though he’s undersized for his position, the talented linebacker makes up for it with his toughness. He showcased an instinct for running down ball carriers while also demonstrating good instinct and technique at the point of attack.

In Rodriguez, the Lions have the making of a foundational piece that could be a mainstay at the position for years to come. As the rookie continues to grow under the guidance of Sheppard, expect increased development. He’ll enter 2023 with the starting job intact.

Reason for worry

The Lions didn’t have a plethora of depth at this position last season. Alex Anzalone played 95 % of the team’s defensive snaps, meaning there were limited opportunities outside of he and Rodriguez.

Derrick Barnes had his moments, but he will need to continue growing. Josh Woods, Anthony Pittman and Chris Board all did the bulk of their work on Detroit’s special teams units.

With this uncertainty comes the fact that Anzalone will have to be re-signed ahead of 2023. The Lions will need to find out what they have in Barnes, as well, moving forward.

Anzalone is an interesting case. Though his production wasn’t always perfect, as he finished with a 58.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade, he emerged as an excellent leader during Detroit’s resurgent second-half swing.

The veteran linebacker has proven he’s as good a leader as any, and he was much improved over the course of the season. However, it’s uncertain whether he can be the anchor of a good defense.

Biggest question

Will the Lions pay up for a star at this position? With an abundance of cap space set to be in general manager Brad Holmes’ pocket, Detroit could get in on one of several top-tier players set to hit the free agent market.

Tampa Bay’s LaVonte David, Pittsburgh’s Devin Bush and Tennessee’s David Long could all be available. The Lions have an opportunity to bolster the talent level at this position with the addition of one of these star-caliber players.

The Lions need to add depth and doing so in the form of a budding star would add talent to a young defensive core. A player like David would bolster the run-stopping effort after the unit finished near the bottom of the league in that category two years in a row.

Adding a proven star to the middle of Detroit’s defense may do wonders for the team’s future while allowing players like Rodriguez and Barnes to continue growing.

The Lions could also add another Sewell to the mix, as linebacker Noah Sewell has declared for the 2023 Draft.

"Today, I am following a personal dream I have had since I was a child. I have watched my three older brothers play professionally, and now it is my turn," Sewell posted on social media. "After three memorable years at Oregon, I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Right tackle Penei Sewell told All Lions following the season the team would be adding "another me" to the roster, but on the defensive side of the football.

However, the Lions may elect to roll with what they have given the emphasis placed on cultural fits within team walls.

