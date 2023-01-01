Lions' Week 17 Inactive List

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 17 against the Bears.

The Detroit Lions are seeking to get back to rushing the football with the same level of efficiency as earlier in the season.

Over the past few weeks, the team's rushing attack has stagnated, placing additional pressure on quarterback Jared Goff and the offense to move the football.

Running back Justin Jackson popped up on the injury report Friday, as he was limited in the team's final practice. The talented running back is currently dealing with a hip injury and will miss the game against the Bears.

"I'd say with all three of those backs right now that have been active for us over the last few weeks, they all play a key part," said Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "I know Duce (Staley) does a heck of a job coaching them up.

"A lot of trust in all three no matter what the situation is, but he brings a little bit different dynamic, because he’s shifty like (D’Andre) Swift, but he can still do some of the things that Jamaal (Williams)’s really good at, too," Johnson explained further. "So, he’s a good blend between the two. And, trust with him in pass protection, trust with him route running, he’s done some really nice things in the run game, as well. So, we feel really good about his role for us right now, and we’ll continue to push that along.”

Unfortunately against the Bears, the veteran running back will not suit up, which paves the way for Craig Reynolds to step in.

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 17 inactives:

G Kayode Awosika

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

S DeShon Elliott

RB Justin Jackson