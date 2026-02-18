5 Safeties Lions Must Monitor at 2026 Scouting Combine

The Detroit Lions have a potential dilemma on their hands at the safety position.

When healthy, the duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph is one of the NFL's best. However, both players are dealing with significant injuries that could have lasting impacts into the 2026 season. Both players finished the year on injured reserve with Achilles and knee injuries, respectively.

As a result, the Lions could be looking to add young depth to the position group when the NFL draft rolls around in April. The NFL Scouting Combine will be an opportunity for the team to evaluate the best of the best in this year's crop, with the safeties set to take part in on-field drills on Friday, Feb. 27.

Here are five safety prospects the Lions should monitor at this year's scouting combine, listed alphabetically.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

McNeil-Warren was one of the top defenders at the Group of Five level, as he is a versatile, sideline-to-sideline defender who patrolled the back half of Toledo's defense. Over four years, he collected five interceptions, 13 passes defensed and 11 tackles for loss.

While he may not be a defender that can serve as a single-high safety at the professional level due to some coverage limitations, he is active in the run game and brings an element of physicality to his game. His testing numbers should reveal a lot about his athleticism, and whether or not he can compete at a high level as a professional.

Kamari Ramsey, USC

Ramsey was forced to showcase his versatility throughout the 2025 season, as injuries necessitated a move to the nickel position for him. He had a miniscule 3.2 percent missed tackle rate this past season, making him one of the best tacklers in the nation and an ideal fit for Detroit's defensive style.

He doesn't have the flashiest takeaway numbers, with no interceptions in 2025 and two total in four seasons. However, he has shown tremendous agility on his tape and should perform well in on-field drills. Ramsey could be a chess piece that the Lions could rely on as depth for multiple positions, making him a nice fit in the middle rounds.

Genesis Smith, Arizona

Smith has impressive size for the position at 6-foot-2, and has excellent coverage ability and range in the back half of Arizona's defense. He had five interceptions in three seasons at Arizona, and notched 164 combined tackles in that time span.

A rangy defender, Smith is able to work well in man coverage against opposing tight ends. The Lions prefer to play man-to-man defense, and as a result Smith would fit the scheme nicely. If he tests well, he could see his stock continue to rise.

Michael Taaffe, Texas

Taaffe embodies a lot of the Lions' culture with his story, as a former walk-on who earned his way on scholarship and eventually into All-American honors. He's shown incredible coverage instincts, earning an 89.4 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus and picking off two passes this past year.

The big knock on Taaffe at this point is his size, as he will likely need to add some mass to his frame to quell concerns about his ability to defend the run at the next level. He also had some struggles on vertical routs, and he'll be able to alleviate some of those worries if he performs well in the testing drills at the Combine.

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

After beginning his career at Purdue, Thieneman transferred to Oregon for his final year and had a big showing for the Ducks. He had two interceptions and an elite 91.1 PFF coverage grade in 2025, showcasing just how impactful he can be in that area.

He had an almost equally impressive performance in the run game, with just an 8.3 missed tackle rate. Thieneman has a multi-faceted skill set that has made him one of the most coveted safeties in this class, and could be an instant contributor. If the Lions don't have a great feeling about Joseph and Branch's availability to begin the year, pursuing a player like Thieneman would be an ideal move.

