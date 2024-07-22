Lions' 2024 Pre-Training Camp Offensive Depth Chart
Goodbye, offseason, and hello, training camp.
The Lions kick off their first full practice of training camp this Wednesday from their Allen Park practice facility.
With camp starting, it's time to take a fresh look at Detroit's depth chart, starting with the offensive side of the ball.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserve: Nate Sudfeld
Goff is undoubtedly the Lions’ No. 1 quarterback entering training camp. Meanwhile, Hooker has been groomed to be his backup all offseason. However, Hooker, a third-round pick in 2023, experienced his fair share of issues with timing and accuracy during minicamp.
It leaves a slight chance for Sudfeld to win the No. 2 QB job out of camp. As every fan and pundit knows, though, the odds aren't in Sudfeld's favor, and he likely will start the season on Detroit's practice squad.
Running back
Starter: David Montgomery
Backup: Jahmyr Gibbs
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki (rookie), Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk
Montgomery and Gibbs combined for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground in 2023, and are the Lions’ clear-cut one-two punch at running back entering the 2024 campaign.
Behind the two of them on Detroit's running backs depth chart will likely be Craig Reynolds and rookie back Sione Vaki. Presently, I believe Reynolds has the upper-hand for the No. 3 running back job.
Meanwhile, Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson and Jake Funk are expected to be practice squad options for the Lions to start the season.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown (slot), Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antoine Green, Isaiah Williams (UDFA)
Reserves: Daurice Fountain, Tre'Quan Smith, Maurice Alexander, Kaden Davis, Jalon Calhoun (UDFA), Tom Kennedy
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are the Lions’ clear-cut No. 1 and No. 2 receivers. Meanwhile, behind them, things become a bit more murky for Detroit at receiver.
Raymond and Peoples-Jones are expected to battle it out for the No. 3 receiver job. And presently, I'll give Raymond, who also stars at punt returner, the leg up. Yet, Peoples-Jones, with a strong training camp, could beat out Raymond for the gig.
After the aforementioned four receivers, Detroit is equipped with a myriad of unproven options at the position. At this present moment, second-year pro Antoine Green and undrafted free agent Isaiah Williams appear to be the best of the rest.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell, Sean McKeon, Parker Hesse
LaPorta, coming off a Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie, has a stranglehold on the No. 1 tight end job.
Meanwhile, Detroit has multiple players that could slide into the backup TE role, most notably Brock Wright.
The Lions decided to match the three-year, $12 million offer sheet that Wright signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. It signals the amount of confidence that Detroit has in Wright's capabilities, and it's why he's the clear favorite to be the team's backup tight end in 2024.
Zylstra and Mitchell, meanwhile, each have a solid shot at capturing the team's No. 3 TE job. Right now, though, I'd give the upper-hand to Zylstra, whom the Lions gave more chances to as a pass-catcher last season.
Offensive tackles
Starters: Taylor Decker (left), Penei Sewell (right)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu (rookie)
Reserve: Connor Galvin
Decker and Sewell are firmly entrenched as Detroit's starters at left and right tackle, respectively.
Behind the two of them you have veteran swing tackle Dan Skipper, who's become a fan favorite, and rookie Giovanni Manu. Manu, a fourth-round draft pick this past April, will enter training camp on the active/non-football injury list. It gives Skipper an even bigger leg-up on the backup tackle position behind stalwarts Decker and Sewell.
Offensive guards
Starters: Graham Glasgow (left), Kevin Zeitler (right)
Backups: Colby Sorsdal, Christian Mahogany (rookie)
Reserves: Kayode Awosika, Netane Muti, Matt Farniok
With the offseason departure of Jonah Jackson, Glasgow will shift over to left guard and Zeitler, one of the Lions’ prized offseason acquisitions, will enter the season as the starting right guard.
Second-year pro Colby Sorsdal and rookie Christian Mahogany will enter training camp as the team's primary backups at guard. Meanwhile, Awosika – who played in 15 games and logged three starts a season ago – will be the next man up if either Sorsdal or Mahogany were to struggle or succumb to injury.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backup: Michael Niese
Reserves: Kingsley Eguakun (UDFA), Duke Clemens (UDFA), Bryan Hudson (UDFA)
Three-time Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow enters his sixth consecutive season as Detroit's starting center.
If Ragnow were to miss any time in 2024, Niese and a trio of undrafted free agents – Kingsley Eguakun, Duke Clemens and Bryan Hudson – would be in line to replace him. Niese, who was elevated from the practice squad for a lone game in 2023, would likely be the first to be given a chance to relieve the veteran lineman, though.