Lions 2024 Preseason Opener Rookie Report
The Detroit Lions, with most of their starters resting, took the field Thursday night against the Giants for their first taste of preseason action.
It was far from an electrifying performance from Dan Campbell's squad, which failed to score a single touchdown. Plus, Aaron Glenn's defense also experienced its fair share of struggles.
Yet, it doesn't mean the Lions walked away from the preseason tilt without any positive takeaways. Specifically, multiple players from Detroit's 2024 draft class had solid showings.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how the Lions’ six picks from this past April's draft fared on Thursday.
CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold was one of Detroit's lone projected starters that suited up Thursday night. He played the first three series, and did not receive a single target in his direction from N.Y. quarterback Drew Lock.
It's hard to judge the Alabama product based off that. But, at the very least, Lock and the Giants respected him enough not to throw his way.
It'll be intriguing to see how many reps that Arnold gets in the Lions’ final two preseason games. My guess is that he will play minimally, as I expect Campbell & Co. to be ultra cautious with the first-round pick headed into the regular season.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
The second-round pick continued his solid start to the summer on Thursday.
Starting at outside cornerback, the Missouri product made a third-down tackle on the first series of the game, chasing down Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt in coverage and forcing him out of bounds. Plus, he beat everyone downfield on his first punt return coverage rep, and proceeded to bring down the returner.
He also saw some time at nickel corner in the second half.
It was a positive preseason debut for the first-year defensive back.
OL Giovanni Manu
To no surprise, the 2024 fourth-round pick looked extremely raw in his first taste of game action. He consistently got beat on the speed rush by Giants defenders, and appeared to have been responsible for multiple sacks.
I believe that the University of British Columbia product will be a work-in-progress the duration of the upcoming season.
RB Sione Vaki
Vaki, by far, was the most impressive member of a stale Lions offense in the first half Thursday. He rushed four times for 29 yards, good for an average of 7.3 yards per carry.
His best run of the night came with 2:07 to play in the first half, when he rushed up the middle for a 15-yard gain.
He also was in the right place at the right time late in the second quarter. He bailed out quarterback Nate Sudfeld, coming up with a fumble recovery on an interception returned by Giants cornerback Tre Herndon.
It was a solid start to Vaki’s career with the Lions.
DL Mekhi Wingo
Wingo notably produced a pressure in the second quarter against Tommy DeVito, forcing an incompletion from the backup quarterback.
Campbell, in the postgame, was complimentary of the former LSU defensive lineman's efforts. He expressed, “Defensively, we’re going to know a lot more when we watch the tape in there, but I thought Wingo did some things. I thought you could feel him a little bit in there.”
If Wingo could continue to be disruptive, it would go a long way toward him carving out a role along Detroit's defensive line in 2024.
OL Christian Mahogany
The sixth-round pick did not suit up Thursday and is currently away from the team.
The offensive lineman has been on the Non-Football Illness list since the beginning of training camp.