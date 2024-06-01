Lions' 2024 Roster Bubble: Safeties
The Detroit Lions were forced to adjust on the fly at the safety position early in 2023.
When Ceedy Duce went down with a torn pec in Week 2, initially the team turned to safety Tracy Walker III opposite Kerby Joseph. However, Ifeatu Melifonwu emerged as the reliable and more productive option late in the year.
As a result, Duce departed and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles while Walker was released. This leaves the Lions with some questions at the position, but the defense has some flexibility to adjust.
For starters, Joseph has logged four interceptions in each of his first two years and should be a lock to start the year in the back-half of Detroit's defense. He's missing offseason workouts after hip surgery, but is expected to be available come training camp.
Versatile swiss-army knife Brian Branch is also missing workouts after a procedure with the hopes of returning for camp. Branch is an interesting piece, as he was productive as the team's nickel cornerback last season as a rookie but could shift to safety in a pinch.
Branch was one of the best defensive rookies in the league last year and will enter his second campaign with high expectations. Though he's missing valuable reps in the offseason, his level of IQ and ability to do a number of things well should allow him to hit the ground running upon his return.
There's also Melifonwu, whose late-season performance should allow him to get a longer look in the secondary. If he can prove that last season's success was not a fluke, he will be a massive part of Detroit's defense.
Outside of those three, however, the Lions may face more questions than answers as they fill out their roster after camp.
Roster bubble
The biggest potential name on the block is C.J. Moore. Previously a big part of Detroit's special teams units, Moore was released prior to the 2023 campaign after being suspended for a year for violating the league's gambling rules.
Moore's track record indicates that he's more than capable of making the roster and helping the coverage and return units. He also admitted his wrongs in a recent media session, and the Lions indicated their trust in him by bringing him back on the roster.
The biggest competition to the veteran could be Brandon Joseph, a second-year player who played two games for the Lions as a practice squad elevation last year. He remained on the practice squad all year and was signed to a futures contract, indicating that the team wants another look at him.
With Branch and Kerby Joseph out, Brandon Joseph has been running with the first-team defense at points.
There's also a pair of undrafted free agents to consider in Chelen Garnes and Loren Strickland. Garnes is a hard-hitting Wake Forest product, while Strickland brings versatility after getting some action at cornerback while in college.