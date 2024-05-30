Hendon Hooker Focused on 'Playing Free' in First Full Offseason
For Detroit Lions second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker, the offseason heading into the 2024 campaign is a big one.
Hooker in some aspects is playing catch-up after missing most of last year recovering from ACL surgery. As a result, he's getting his first exposure to a full NFL offseason and getting the chance to participate in team drills during voluntary workouts.
For the Tennessee product, the first several workouts have been primarily focused on honing in on the details and building a foundation that allows him to be confident and play without worries within the offense.
"Continue to gain confidence and continue to master the offense," Hooker said of his offseason goals. "Just complete balls. Get back into the rhythm of moving off my spot and completing balls. Just playing free, that’s what I’m trying to get back into. Playing free, like I was at Tennessee.”
Hooker has been spotty during two open sessions of OTAs. He has taken the second-team reps behind starter Jared Goff to this point, but is not set in stone as the team's backup quite yet.
Returning from the injury has presented challenges of its own. Hooker indicated that he had to relearn certain movements as it pertains to walking and running and now feels stronger than he did prior to the injury.
“Just getting used to my body. I’m a lot stronger than I was before I got injured," Hooker said. "My legs are a lot stronger, up top I’m a lot bulkier. So getting used to my body and movements and throwing a little different now. That and initially just getting in on film and getting as many mental reps as I can.”
Coach Dan Campbell has outlined a list of expectations for Hooker to meet at the conclusion of the offseason. The Lions want Hooker to be confident running the offense and distributing the ball while processing his reads.
Though he didn't have his best day on Thursday, Campbell noted that encouraging signs were displayed on Wednesday.
“I would say, yesterday was good to see. There was some improvement yesterday that we’d really been looking for," Campbell said Thursday. "You felt a little bit of, there’s some development there. It was really good to see. Some of his reads, some of the throws he made. So yeah, and look, it’s hard to put a timeline on things. Every player grows at different levels, especially at that position. The quarterback position, we put a lot on those guys. He’s got a lot. And it’s a reminder, it’s his first spring. It’s the first time he’s been through spring. It’ll be his first training camp. So, there again, you just need to see growth. So yesterday, it was good to see.”
Hooker credited Mark Brunell and J.T. Barrett, the Lions' quarterbacks coaches, for their respective roles in his development. He has close relationship with both figures, along with Jared Goff, Nate Sudfeld and former Lion Teddy Bridgewater.
Impact of Goff extension
Hooker's future with the Lions with regards to becoming the starter are uncertain after Jared Goff inked a four-year, $212 million deal to remain the team's franchise leader.
However, Hooker is undaunted by the prospect of learning behind the veteran passer as he continues to grow in his own right.
“Never has. I’m just ready whenever my number is called," Hooker said. "Been a good backup to a lot of quarterbacks. So just being there, supportive and continuing to be locked in and prepared is what I’m gonna do.”
New perspective on plan for Hooker
In a recent appearance on 'Swartz Talkin' Sports,' Lions area scout Patrick Mularkey spoke about the future for Hooker.
The Lions were enthralled with the potential talent and still have hopes for him despite retaining Goff. However, they're allotting time for him to adjust to the league and Detroit's offense after playing in a more spread-out offense centered around simpler reads and shotgun snaps.
“Hendon missed all of last year because of the injury, so this is really his first year. The best thing that Hendon has going for him is Jared Goff," Mularkey said. "We just paid him, he’s playing really well, but that gives Hendon time to develop. He’s coming off the injury so this is really his rookie year. But he’s also coming from an offense (at Tennessee) that takes a little time to develop.
"It’s all shotgun, it’s really a half-field read. So he’s got to learn how to take a snap, do his dropbacks, read the whole field. So that takes a little bit of time. The talent’s there, it’s undeniable, that’s why we took him in the third round and we have a good plan for him. But his job right now is just to keep growing, keep getting better every day so when his time comes he’s ready.”