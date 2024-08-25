What They're Saying: How Hendon Hooker Grew During Training Camp
Here is a collection of what was said in the Detroit Lions locker room, following their preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, in front of a crowd at Ford Field of more than 51,000.
QB Hendon Hooker
On how big of a difference he senses in himself from the beginning of training camp to now: Took a lot of jumps, just taking command of the huddle and running the offense fluently, also just getting through my progressions and getting to my check downs, and moving in the pocket, being smart with the ball, just continuing to learn and progress every single day off of my mistakes, like we talked about earlier.
On what the biggest challenge was in the process of growth this offseason: I would say the biggest challenge was just not being frustrated with myself, giving myself a little grace. I’m really hard on myself, and I take my development very seriously.
OL Colby Sorsdal
On playing for dynamic quarterback like Hendon Hooker: I mean it's awesome. You just never know when he's going to pull it or go and get an explosive for us. So, it's really cool to see. I remember from my college days, I had a mobile quarterback. I'm like, 'Oh heck yeah, we got a first down. Made something out of nothing. So, it's really cool.
RB Jermar Jefferson
What the next 72 hours will be like: Really just relaxing and just focusing on myself. Hanging out. I got a couple of friends up here from high school that I'm just going to chill with. Probably go to the movies later. But yeah, overall, just relaxing myself. Can only really control what I can control. So, whatever happens, happens.
DL Brodic Martin
Early 2024 season mindset: I don't want to think too far, but I guess assuming that we are there, we're just going to take it week by week, and we're going to go on as a d-line and we're gonna try to dominate and stop the run and get after the quarterback. And just continue to pick up from last year. You know what I'm saying? Lets do what we know we need to do.
LB Ty Summers
On getting into a ryhthm on defense: I feel like it would be called getting in the zone. When you get in the zone, you start having fun. Things start, the game starts going a little slower. And that's really it. That's all I can attest it to. Then when you have fun, then it's like you're excited because the energy picks up and your energy is high, you can't get tired. So many things are coming together. And it felt good to feel that again.
DL Isaac Ukwu
Did he have sack celebration ready or was it spontaneous: Yeah, yeah, I did have it ready. I was supposed to do it last week. I promised Coach Campbell I was going to do it last week, but when I got that (sack) I was a little tired, so. But this time I had energy, so I had it. I had it ready.
WR Isaiah Williams
How he is processing roster decisions that need to be made by Lions: For me, I’m just going to let God take care of it, however the cards may fall. My biggest thing was that I’m going to come out here and do everything I can to make this team. Whatever happens from there, I mean, it’s out of my control. I’m going to go home today, chill with the family, have a good time.
If I make it, let’s get to work, and if I don’t make it, then let’s get to work. You know what I’m saying? At the end of the day, you never know. You are trying to set up a team to win a championship, and you never know how that is supposed to be set up. But I hope I did enough and showed them that I fit along with that winning culture.
Dan Campbell
On how the fans in Ford Field affected the game atmosphere today: Listen, unbelievable. Our fans, this was crazy. I told our players before we came out, ‘Do you understand this is the best environment you’re going to find in a preseason game for sure? And we’re not even to the regular season yet guys.’ So, you talk about home field advantage -- you can only imagine what this is going to be like in two weeks from now on Sunday night. This is the best, our fans are the best. We just got to keep doing our job, we got to keep winning, and give them something to cheer about, because they’re going to do their part. That was amazing, it really was.